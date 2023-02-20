MSU Baseball Splits Day-Night Doubleheader Sunday to Wrap Up MLB Desert Invite Action

Next game: at Grand Canyon 2/20/2023 | 1pm ET / 11am MT Feb 20 (Mon) / 1pm ET / 11am MT bee Grand Canyon

Scottsdale, Arizona — Michigan State baseball closed out the 2023 Desert Invitational Sunday with a day-night doubleheader split at Salt River Fields, with MSU winning 7-4 over Fresno State in the opener and losing to Arizona, 7-4, in the sleeping cap.

Sunday began after an emotional anthem sung by Yonni Castillo MSU alumnus and member of the Arizona Spartans Alumni Chapter. MSU head coach Jake Boss Jr. and members of the Spartan team thanked Castillo for his singing, in tribute to the Michigan State community, as Sunday was the team’s second game after a mass shooting at the East Lansing campus on Monday, Feb. 13, that killed three students and five were hospitalized. Michigan State University canceled classes this week following the deaths of three students, juniors Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner and sophomore Brian Fraser.

Michigan State players again wore “Spartan Strong” decals on their helmets as a tribute, and several players also had personal tributes. Players, coaches, support staff and fans from Fresno State and Arizona extended their condolences throughout the day.

Once the action got going, MSU gave up 15 hits in the opener and got a great relief from the redshirt second pitcher Dominic Piano with 8.1 innings of relief, four strikeouts, only three hits and only one earned run without a walk.

“We played against two very good teams today. In game one we swing the bats really well for the second game in a row,” said Boss. “ Dominic Piano was just excellent. For him to do what he did today was a huge boost to our team. He was never really in trouble, he was in charge all the way. He did a really good job of getting us out of the first inning and the plan was to get us at least in the fifth or sixth inning but he was just extremely efficient, went out early in the count and was just in control all over . way. He only conceded two runs, and they weren’t really on him, but on our fielders, and those were the only runs he allowed. That was a huge boost for our team and a huge boost for Dominic. I’m really proud of him and happy for him because he’s taken the next step, and that’s what our team needs to move forward.”

In the nightcap, the Spartans had five hits, but several hits were denied by Arizona defensive plays by both the infield and outfield.

“In game two we came across a really good arm, Arizona left-handed pitcher (Bradon) Zastrow was excellent. The speed was good, the breaking ball was good; I think he had as good an arm as we’ve will see it all year,” Boss said. “I thought our guys battled and battled, but Arizona made a few pitches when needed. We’ve straightened out a handful of balls, and I can think of at least three different times that because we played in such a large park tonight, if we’re at home, or in one of the other parks, they’d probably leave the yard, but all credit to the guys from Arizona, their outfielders really cover a lot of ground there and made three great catches that I think would have been home runs in any number of other parks, but that’s the way the game goes.

“I don’t think we played badly today, I just think we were beaten by a really good team. We will regroup and be ready for tomorrow.”

Three Spartans each registered three basehits in the opener, as senior outfielders Casey Mayes went 3-for-5 with three RBIs while a junior infielder Brock Vradenburg went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and junior infielder Trent Farquhar went 3-for-5 with a run scored. Junior infielder Dillon Kark went 2-for-5 with a run batted in for the fourth player with multiple hits.

Sophomore catcher Bryan Brooker junior infielder Mitch Jeb junior outfielder Jack Frank and sophomore designated hitter Sam Bush all had a hit each. Jebb, Frank and Kark each batted in one run, while Frank scored two runs and Broecker one run.

GameOne

As the visiting team for the first game of the day, the Spartans threatened right away, with Farquhar leading off with a single through the middle and MSU later loading the bases, but a strikeout foiled the threat to end the inning and left the bases full.

Fresno State broke through in the bottom of the first inning with two runs on only one basehit, took advantage of three walks and a sac-fly to load the bases with two outs. MSU made a pitching change and brought in Pianto, who induced a flyout to end the inning and the Bulldogs’ rally.

MSU got on the board in the top of the third when Farquhar again led off with a single, stole second base and scored on an RBI-single by Jebb. After Vradenburg and Frank walked, Mayes tripled to the hole at right center and Vrandendburg and Frank ran around the bases to score. Mayes led the Big Ten in triples last season with seven three-baggers and picked up where he left off, putting the Spartans ahead 3-2.

The Green-Wit scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning after Vradenburg led off with a single to the middle, then Frank followed with a double to the left center hole and Vradenburg scurried past the bases and slid in safely. Mayes followed with a bunt-single that was thrown just wide of the mound and brought Frank to third base. A 4-6-3 double play gave Frank a 5-2 lead.

Fresno State closed to 5-4 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Spartans tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the top of the ninth after Broecker led off with a single and two batters later a single by Vradenburg and Broecker advanced to third base on an error during the play, which put Spartan runners on the corners. Two batters later, Mayes singled through the left to bring Broecker and Kark to the plate, followed by a single to center to drive into Vradenburg and give MSU a 7-4 lead.

Pianto worked around an one-out single in the bottom of the ninth, got a pop-up short, then flied out to left to end the game and secure the win for MSU.

Game two

In the nightcap, Arizona took a 2–0 lead in the top of the second on the first of two home runs on the night by the Wildcats’ top MLB prospect, Chase Davis, with a two-run homer to left.

The Spartans got one run back in the bottom of the second inning as a certified transfer catcher Sam Thompson singled to right and shot from first to third on a junior outfielder’s double Greg Ziegler . Two batters later, Broecker flew to right center for the sacrifice fly to score Thompson and bring in MSU, 2-1.

The Wildcats pulled away with a run in the fourth, another in the fifth on a solo HR by Davis, two more in the sixth, including one on an RBI double by Davis, and another in the ninth for the final score.

Arizona had 10 hits in the nightcap, compared to five for Michigan State.

Ziegler was the only Spartan with multiple hits in the nightcap, going 2-for-5, while Thompson (1-for-2), Frank (1-for-3) and Vradenburg (1-for-4) completed the Spartan. hits.

On the hill, junior Noah Matheny led four Spartan pitchers to make their debut, when Matheny started and hit 5.0 IP with five Ks, followed by junior Max Chapman (0.2 IP), freshman Nolan Higgins (1.1 IP, 1 K, 1 H), and freshmen Gavin Sitarz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 K), for senior reliever Brian Martin (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 K) shut it down.

Michigan State wraps up the extended weekend with play at the Grand Canyon on Monday, February 20 at 1:00 PM ET/11:00 AM MT, at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark, in a non-tournament affiliated game.

Fans can follow the action with the “Watch Live” and “Live Stats” links on MSUSpartans.com. Monday’s game on GCU will be streamed on ESPN+, with a subscription fee.