Michigan Rod Moore No. 5 returning safety
Pro Football Focus (PFF) continued their positional ranking ahead of the 2023 season, and another Michigan Wolverine has made its appearance.
In the PFF ranking of the top 10 safeties, Rod Moore checks in at number 5. Here’s what they had to say about the upcoming junior:
Moore is arguably the most versatile safety in the country heading into next season and was an honorable mention All-American for PFF in 2022.
He was one of two Power Five safety in 2022 to earn over 80 points both in coverage and as a running defender. The other, Alabama’s Brian Branch, is a top-10 prospect at PFF’s 2023 NFL draft big plate. Moore’s four interceptions tied for seventh among Power Five safeties.
Moore has come a long way in two years in Ann Arbor. Scrolling through his recruiting class, you’ll see familiar names like quarterback JJ McCarthy, running back Donovan Edwards, and linebacker Junior Colson. But if you keep scrolling and scrolling and scrolling, you’ll eventually find Moore, the No. 506 prospect in the country.
Born into a Buckeye family an hour outside of Columbus, Moore was a probable afterthought in the classroom, a security depth who would play a role on special teams at most but would inevitably get lost behind the talent in the safety room.
A year earlier, Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class featured a trio of highly regarded four-star safeties: Jordan Morant, Makari Paige, and RJ Moten, all of whom seemed poised to compete for the right to start as the third safe alongside Brad Hawkins’ duo and Dax Hill on Mike Macdonald’s 4-2-5 schedule in 2021.
Even Caden Kolesar, a veteran player and special teams ace, moved up the safety rankings ahead of the season. No one imagined that Moore, who didn’t even enroll early, would play a role as a freshman or even make the top five at the safety position.
But when he arrived in Ann Arbor that summer, he immediately got to work.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shared an anecdote about the In the trenches podcast about Moore’s freshman work ethic last fall:
Rod wasn’t one to talk about much in recruiting classes, Harbaugh said. When you talked about guys like Donovan Edwards, Junior Colson and JJ McCarthy and even others, but about three weeks into camp, I went to check on everyone and how much tape they were watching. You give them iPads (to watch tape) and Rod Moore had watched twice as much as the second best man for watching tape. He looked at installations, he looked at installations again.
I’m going, who is this? Is this guy delusional that he thinks he’s going to play with some of the safeties we have on this team, like Brad Hawkins and RJ Moten and (Caden) Kolesar? Maybe, maybe he’s just such a big dreamer. He turned out to be. That’s really the first time he’s been big on my radar as a guy to really watch.
Moore’s work ethic and on-field play helped him steadily climb the depth chart in his true freshman season and in Week 10 against Penn State, Moore made his first career start. Two weeks later, Moore started against his household favorite ohio state Buckeyes.
Moore co-led the team with nine tackles and was instrumental in toppling the Buckeyes for the first time in a decade. After attending Michigan in high school, he was told he would never beat Ohio State; For two seasons, Moore has never lost to them.
In Moore’s sophomore season, he started 13 games and finished third on the team in tackles (71) and first in interceptions (4). In doing so, Moore became only the second Wolverine since 2000 to reach 70 tackles and four interceptions in a single season. In addition, against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship, he recorded a total of 14 tackles, which is the second most by a Harbaugh-era player in a single game.
According to the numbers, Moore turned a three-star ranking into two Big Ten titles, an undefeated record against Ohio State, and became the sole owner of one pair of Turnover Buffs. Imagine how small he will be to only be the No. 5 safety going into the 2023 season?
In Rod we trust.
