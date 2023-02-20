Cheering for college champions of change – The New Indian Express

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Friday, the Loyola-ICAM College of Engineering and Technology (LICET) auditorium was filled with cheers of applause from students and faculty who had gathered for the awards ceremony, Catalysts Of Change 2023, to celebrate the student volunteers for their exceptional work. Achanta Sharath Kamal talked about his career as a table tennis player to an excited group of students who volunteered for Chennai Volunteers.

Success or failure is just a process and both should be approached in the same way. The greater good comes from thinking of ways to give back to society. Even though there have been great achievements throughout my career, there is a greater sense of accomplishment when I give back to society. My work with Chennai Volunteers gave me a platform to help underprivileged children, he said.

The work of the Chennai Volunteers as an organization and student involvement in their work for the upliftment of underprivileged students was praised at the ceremony. The awards were presented to colleges and individuals. Students from Loyola College, Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women (JBAS), Stella Maris College, Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women, Women’s Christian College (WCC), Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Madras School of Social work, Anna Adarsh ​​College for Women and Sri Krishnaswamy College for Women received the awards.

Students who demonstrated leadership and empathy while volunteering were awarded based on their performance in the field for various categories including excellence in teaching conversational English, exemplary volunteering in cohesion and collective, excellence in teaching financial literacy, game changer , brave volunteer and exceptional volunteer team coordinator. Best Virtual Volunteer of the Year 2022 was shared between Renita from WCC and Ragavi from MOP Vaishnav College and (Best) Volunteer of the Year 2022 was awarded to Syeda Aamina Zahra from JBAS College.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Guest Gangandeep Singh Bedi, Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, said: As students, you have to learn the art of giving. Swami Vivekananda taught us that service to mankind is the true worship of God. You must be of service to the community. You are here to enrich the world.

Jahnavi, a graduate of Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts, Pune, represented the volunteer students and said: As an organization, Chennai Volunteers have provided us with many opportunities. We could do volunteer work without limited working hours and teach students the subjects in which we have more academic knowledge. It’s a great platform to learn and grow.