





Photo: Black Caps pace bowler Kyle Jamieson will undergo back surgery later this week, putting his long-term future in cricket in doubt. It had been hoped that Jamieson would play one of the two Tests against England, but he pulled out of the squad last week due to a recurrence of the stress fracture he suffered on the England tour in June last year. He had worked his way back to fitness, playing domestic T20 and one-day matches for Auckland, as well as a match for the New Zealand XI against England in Hamilton. Jamieson came through those matches without any problems, but underwent a precautionary scan ahead of the England tests which revealed the latest issue. “He’s seen a surgeon and he’s having surgery later in the week, so it’s been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us,” Black Caps coach Gary Stead said. It’s an injury that has marked the end of a number of fast bowling careers, but Stead is hopeful Jamieson can return. “We hope that in three to four months we will know more and what the prognosis is exactly.” Jamieson’s absence is a major loss to the Black Caps, whose lack of depth in bowling supplies was underlined in the first Test loss to England.

Photo: PHOTO SPORTS Debutants Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn sometimes struggled to make the transition, while experienced bowler Neil Wagner was far from his best. “(Kyle) was fantastic on all our sides when he was a part of it, so we wish him the best.” Canterbury pace bowler Matt Henry will rejoin the side for the second test in Wellington, which starts on Friday, having missed out on the first test loss in Tauranga due to the birth of his first child. Uncovered sailor Jacob Duffy and spinner Ish Sodhi have been released from the squad and will return to their counties to play Plunket Shield cricket. -RNZ

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/484509/jamieson-s-long-term-cricket-future-in-doubt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos