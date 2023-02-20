Top 10 richest/richest table tennis players in the world

While playing table tennis may not seem like a lucrative career option, these players have built an incredible career in the sport.

Although table tennis has gained popularity over time, it still lags behind other sports such as football and basketball.

Professional athletes earn money in addition to their base salary from sponsorships, endorsements, prize money and other sources.

In this post, we reveal the top ten richest table tennis players in the world in 2023.

Even though table tennis is not as well known as football, basketball or regular tennis, we can consider it a popular sport worldwide.

Not only is it challenging and requires a lot of practice, but it is also known worldwide.

The majority of people in China play the game, but it is also popular in other countries such as Europe and the United States.

However, table tennis players can still earn a decent amount of money from their efforts and achievements.

1. In Long Ma

Long is a Chinese table tennis player known all over the world.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has ranked him second in the world after spending 64 months in first place, the longest period a male player has held the position.

Among other world records, he is the only person ever to win a Double Grand Slam.

Long won every tournament he entered in 2013, earning nearly $250,000 in a single season.

He finished second overall, becoming the first male player in table tennis history to win every singles championship.

As of September 2023, Ma Long is reported to have a net worth of $20 million, making him the richest table tennis player in the world.

2. Wang Liqin

is the second richest table tennis player in the world. His estimated net worth is $20 million.

Chinese professional table tennis player Wang Liqin has retired. Wang Liqin is the #12th top male singles player in the world, as of January 2014, according to the ITTF World Ranking website.

He started playing when he was six years old and in 1993, when he was only 15, he was selected to play for the China men’s national team.

Wang won the gold medal in doubles at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia, in addition to the bronze medal in singles at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece.

He has been ranked second for over two years and is regarded as one of the best table tennis players ever.

He has won numerous medals and achieved overall success due to his style of play, shaking handle and stance.

As of September 2023, Wang Liqin’s estimated net worth of $20 million makes him one of the world’s richest and best-known table tennis players despite his retirement.

3. Chen Jing

Chen Jing is one of the world’s richest table tennis players, with an estimated net worth of $18 million.

Jing is a retired table tennis player and Olympic hero for China, and later Olympic medalist for Chinese Taipei.

At the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, she won a gold medal in singles and a silver medal in doubles.

As of September 2023, she has a net worth of $18 million, making her one of the world’s richest sports professionals.

Chen Jing is the only female player on our list and she is 51 years old.

4. Jean Michel

Least

is a former professional table tennis player who was born in Belgium.

Between 1988 and 2012, Saive competed simultaneously in seven Olympic Games.

Based on all of his stocks and assets, including luxury goods and homes, Jean-Michel Saive has an estimated net worth of close to $15 million.

Saive had won the singles title at the 1994 European Championships and by the time he was 50 had competed in seven Olympic Games in a row.

As of September 2023, Saive is the fourth richest table tennis player in the world, with an estimated net worth of $15 million.

5. Jan Ove Waldner

One of only five men, Jan-Ove Waldner has won numerous national and international titles in addition to a grand slam in table tennis.

He is considered one of the richest table tennis players in the world, with an estimated net worth of $10 million.

Waldner, who is now retired and 56 years old, has left a legacy that many athletes around the world aspire to.

He was affectionately known as Chng Qiyang Sh, which translates to ‘evergreen tree’ or ‘Lao Wa’, meaning ‘old Waldner’.

Jan-Ove Waldner is the only non-Asian player to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games in table tennis.

Born in Sweden and retired from professional tennis, Waldner still has a great influence on the sport.

In terms of earnings, sponsorship deals and brand promotion, the former professional from Sweden is worth around $10 million.

6. Zhang Jike Zhang

Jike is one of the world’s best table tennis players. At the 2012 Olympics, the 31-year-old was the fastest player to complete the Grand Slam.

In December 2012, he topped the world rankings and is believed to be worth $10 million.

For “inappropriately celebrating” his 2014 victory in the Liebherr Men’s World Cup, he forfeited his prize money.

Zhang Jike certainly deserves to be on this list, and the fact that he has a net worth of nearly $10 million doesn’t hurt either.

Zhang Jike won the fastest Grand Slam in table tennis history by beating three Olympic champions.

In addition, most of Jike’s wealth comes from sponsorship deals. Every bat he uses is sponsored by Butterfly.

7. Tim Bol

Timo Boll is number 1 and has won eight times at the European Championships.

The 37-year-old currently plays for one of Germany’s top teams, Borussia Düsseldorf.

He is one of the richest table tennis players in Europe, with an estimated net worth of $7 million.

People’s interest has been piqued by his trademark left-handed technique, and he is known for his speed.

8. Fan Zhengdong

is a professional table tennis player from China who is currently ranked No. 1 by the International Table Tennis Federation for men’s singles.

After holding the No., he climbed to the top of the international rankings from November 2015 and stayed there for a total of 29 months.

The professional table tennis player from China now ranks third in terms of fame worldwide.

He is only 22 years old, so his wealth is not as impressive as the others. Despite the fact that he has only recently started his career, he still manages to earn a respectable living.

He won the award for his distinctive approach to table tennis. It is estimated that he receives income in the thousands of US dollars.

His estimated net worth as of September 2023 is $5 million making him one of the world’s richest table tennis players.

Most of Zhendong’s wealth comes from sponsorship and endorsement deals with various companies.

He and Stiga signed a three-year contract after he won the world title in 2018

. Butterfly, a Japanese company, also supports him. At most of his competitions, Zhendong makes advertisements for their products and tools.

9. Wang Hao

In 2007, 2008 and 2010, Wang Hao won the Table Tennis World Cup.

Between 2004 and 2012, he won three World Cup matches, making him one of the best table tennis players in the world.

In 2010, he lost his top position and another well-known table tennis player, Ma Long, overtook him.

As of September 2023, Hao has an estimated net worth of $5 million, making him eligible for inclusion on our list of the richest table tennis players.

10. Liu Guoliang

With an estimated net worth of $5 million, Liu Guoliang is one of the richest table tennis players in the world.

He is a retired Chinese table tennis player who has won all major world tournaments.

Guoliang has won medals in the Olympic Games, World Cup and World Championships.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players and managers in history. His $5 million net worth is more of a guess than anything else.

He is the second person to achieve the feat of winning three major championships simultaneously (Olympic Gold, World Cup and World Championships).