Manning, Sun Devils end series sweep with 1-0 victory over SDSU

Next game: ONLV 2/21/2023 | 6:00 PM ASU live stream February 21 (Tue) / 6:00 PM ONLV History

PHOENIX Timmy Manning advanced a career high in 5.2 innings and six strikeouts and Johnny Weaver provided the game-winning RBI in the seventh, as Sun Devil Baseball beat San Diego State 1-0, a stellar opening weekend at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Manning allowed no hit during 5.1 innings of action in his Sun Devil debut, leaving with only two allowed. Jesse Wainscott shoved six strikeouts in relief to earn his first win as a Sun Devil, including four in the last two innings with a runner on third. The Aztecs had a runner on third base with less than two outs in the seventh (no out), eighth (one out), and ninth (no out) innings and the Sun Devils didn’t allow a single run to score.

With two outs and nobody on base in the seventh, Luke Hill doubled down the right field line and was followed by Weaver’s RBI single, propelling the Sun Devils to victory.

THE PIVOT POINT

After pitching no hit baseball for 5.1 innings, Timmy Manning gave up an one-out double before being pinned through Christian Bodlovich with runners in first and second place. The team firefighter recorded the final of the sixth and forced a flyout, leaving the game tied at nil.

THE BIG MOMENT

Sun Devil Baseball rallied for two outs in the seventh inning for its lone run. Hill doubled down the right field line and was immediately followed by an RBI single by Weaver.

THE LAST STRAW

Wainscott had his best stuff when it mattered most. After a leadoff triple for the Aztecs in the ninth, the Sun Devil closer struckout the next two batters before forcing a groundout to center – led by Luke Keaschall on second base – to win the game.

NOTABLES

An important point for Willie Bloomquist and Sun Devil Baseball’s coaching staff spent the offseason trying to figure out a nine-inning pitching roadmap. ASU allowed eight points in the opening series, fewer than all three-game sets in 2022 and the lowest three-game total since the Sun Devils four in Washington State in 2021.

It was ASU’s first 1-0 win since February 27, 2018 at Long Beach State.

Timmy Manning moved a career high in 5.2 innings of two baseball hits. He struckout six batters, tying a career record.

ASU’s pitching held up when it mattered most. The Aztecs had nine at bats with a runner on third base, but none of them scored.

All nine Aztec at bats with a runner on third base came in the seventh inning or later.

Five of those nine at bats with a runner on third base ended in strikeouts.

The Sun Devils held SDSU to 0-for-14 at bat when it came to chances to advance a baserunner and 0-for-9 at bat with two outs.

Sun Devil Baseball drew at least 3,000 fans in all of its games on opening weekend for the first time since 2007-2008, when Miami (OH), Vanderbilt and Oregon State were held at Packard Stadium.

Wyatt Crenshaw had multiple hits in all three games this weekend and started his ASU career 6-10 with three doubles, a run scored and an RBI.

Sun Devil Baseball has won or tied 17 of its last 18 opening weekend series.

Christian Bodlovich inherited two runners in the fifth and forced a popfly to second base to end the third inning. They were the 61st and 62nd inherited runners of his career. He has allowed just 16 of 62 to score, including 11 of 37 in 2022 and 0-3 in 2023.

Jesse Wainscott struckout six, one shy of his career high.

Arizona State improves to 2-0 in one point games. Through three games, ASU doubled its winning total in one-run games from the 2022 season where it was 1-7 in one-run games.

COLLECTION FOR COLLECTION

First inning

Timmy Manning started his Sun Devil career with a strikeout on a fastball that hit the inside of the strike zone. Manning grounded the next two outs and sent Arizona State to the plate.

Luke Keaschall sent one just short of left field warning lane, but the Sun Devils went down all right.

Second inning

freshman Isaiah Jackson made the first web jewel of his Sun Devil career, banging the wall in right midfield to record the first out of the second. Manning put down the next two men—one with a strike—to end the top of the inning.

Jacob Tobias And Will Rogers each worked a walk, but neither advanced to scoring position.

Third inning

After a popfly to start the frame, Manning batted the next two batters. The second out came on a swing and miss and the third came on an outside curveball that caught the corner to the right-handed batter.

ASU couldn’t think of the first hit in the bottom half. Both teams were a combined 0-18 in three innings.

Fourth inning

Manning worked another 1-2-3 inning, including a diving stab and a long throw Luke Hill at shortstop, to end the inning.

Ethan Lang registered the first hit for both teams on a single with two outs coming in from the left. Jacob Tobias earned his second walk of the game, but the Sun Devils couldn’t push anything across as Long was downed trying to move into third.

Fifth inning

Manning worked around an one-out walk, didn’t let a ball leave the infield, and struckout the last batter for his fifth strikeout in as many innings.

Jackson pushed one down the right field line for his first hit of the day, a lead-off single for the Sun Devils. Hill singled straight through the middle, moving Jackson to second with no outs. After a hill visit, Weaver flew into the middle, allowing Jackson to move into third. Keaschall popped to the catcher to end the frame.

Sixth inning

Timmy Manning scored two outs in the frame around an one-out double. He retired his last batter for the second out, tying a record six punchouts. He was pulled after 5.2 innings of one basehit. Christian Bodlovich got SDSU to fly out to end the frame.

ASU contributed to the SDSU bullpen Wyatt Crenshaw ripping a leadoff double down the right field line. After Ryan Kampos conducted in a double game, Ethan Lang was hit by a pitch and reached second base on a wild pitch. Tobias grounded out to first to end the frame.

Seventh inning

Jonah Giblin started the seventh for ASU. The Aztecs led off the seventh inning with a double and the runner immediately advanced to third on a wild pitch. Giblin first forced a hard groundout to Long, preventing the runner from advancing. He put the next batter down on strikes. Jesse Wainscott came in and ended the frame with a four-pitch strikeout after hitting the first batter. All three strokes were swinging.

Luke Hill cut an opposing field double down into right field with two outs. Arizona State made their breakthrough when Weaver got his first hit as a Sun Devil on an RBI single down the left field line to give ASU a 1-0 lead.

Eighth inning

Wainscott worked around an one-out double to strike out in the eighth, all swinging. The runner had advanced to third base with only one out.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Crenshaw picked up his second hit of the afternoon, followed by Campos who singled him to third base. A double play ended the inning.

Ninth inning

The Aztecs didn’t go down without a fight and started the ninth inning with a triple against the wall in right field.

Wainscott crouched down. On a 2-2 count, he painted the perimeter against a left-handed batter for a called strike three. The next batter was swinging down on an 0-2 offspeed pitch. With two down – and the runner still on third base – Wainscott grounded out to Keaschall on second base and held ASU for the win.

ON DECK

Sun Devil Baseball is back in action for its first midweek game of the season against UNLV. The first ball is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

CITABELS

Arizona State Head Coach Willie Bloomquist

On Jesse Wainscott

“If only we could get past the first pitch with him. He thumped a man on the first pitch both nights. The ball came out hot, it came out great, sharp, sliding late. They didn’t see it very well”. The lead-off triple in the ninth, they hit it well, but he settled down pretty good and did a great job. Can’t say enough about him. Two and third [innings pitched] and six punchies, that’s pretty impressive.”

On Johnny Weaver

“Unsurprisingly. Jonny has been excellent. We brought him here for his leadership, he’s been to the postseason twice. He understands the situation he’s in and he needs to stay ready to play. playing positions being sharp on everything the positions and ready to go he gets it he’s ready to go that’s the guy i wanted up there in that situation because you know Johnny Weaver going to figure out a way to make it happen. He did, I was happy for him.

Moving Wyatt Crenshaw up in order

“He’s a dynamic offensive player. He can run, he’s got a great swing. He’s able to bunt. The plan was to get some of our best guys on base so their man can go to his offspeed things had to. Then we started running. The problem is we didn’t get many on base. That part didn’t go as planned. Wyatt reacts well. If we get him and Keaschall on base to set the table for the 4- 5-6 guys, it adds a nice dynamic to us because they have speed and are base stealers. On paper, we try to do that.”

Enlightener of the State of Arizona Jesse Wainscott

In the ninth inning on an opening triple

“I mean, man goes through with a triple, at that point you’re like, ‘Man, this is a tough situation.’ Then you’re like now the bullpen goes up As a closing I kind of enjoy that roll and I’m really enjoying it At that point it’s just one roll at a time I keep repeating myself one pitch at a time and you just do you best every pitch.”

Arizona state catcher Ryan Kampos

On the pitching staff..

“It was good, it was good to see those guys come out the way they did. Of course there were a lot of expectations, it’s all transfers, but it was fun. They all really liked their offspeeds today. They make my job is easy, just catch. Locating offspeeds for strikes is huge.”