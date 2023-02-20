Sports
England beat New Zealand by 267 runs in first test as James Anderson takes four wickets on final day | Cricket news
James Anderson struck four times on the fourth day as England needed less than a session to complete a thumping 267-run victory over New Zealand in the pink-ball first Test at Mount Maunganui.
New Zealand resumed at 63-5 in a chase of 394 after Stuart Broad (4-49) bowled four of their top six clean during a torrid spell under the lights on Saturday night and the hosts were then bundled for 126 on Sunday afternoon as England took 10 wins in 11 Tests under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.
Anderson (4-18) dispatched Scott Kuggeleijn (2) and Black Caps captain Tim Southee (0) off consecutive balls in the fourth over of the day – Kuggeleijn lbw to a nip backer, Southee snapped an out-swinger to Joe Root at slip – after Michael Bracewell (25) tagged Jack Leach to Harry Brook at short midwicket in the third over.
New Zealand briefly postponed the tourists’ celebration as Daryl Mitchell (57no) and Neil Wagner (9) resisted for eight overs, before Anderson knocked off the latter and then last man Blair Tickner (8 for 24) bowled 11 overs later to put England ahead 1-0 in the two-game series ahead of the Second Test in Wellington on Friday (Thursday night UK).
England are toasting a first Test win in New Zealand since 2008, following five draws and two-inning defeats in their previous seven games in the country.
The victory also set up a five-match losing streak in Day-night Tests that saw England beaten three times in Australia and once beaten in New Zealand and India since beating the West Indies at home in 2017.
The team that meekly surrendered on their latest pink-ball outing, at Hobart in January 2022 as Australia recorded a 4-0 Ashes success, is “unrecognizable”, to use Broad’s word, of the dynamic team now led by Stokes and McCullum.
England continue to win under Stokes and McCullum
The ‘Bazball’ era began with a 3-0 win at home to New Zealand in June, followed by a win over India in the rescheduled Fifth Test at Edgbaston the following month and a 2-1 win over South Africa to beat England end summer.
England then became the first side to win 3-0 in Pakistan and will go on to take consecutive victories if they avoid defeat in the second Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve.
The triumph at Tauranga this week marked New England’s hallmarks – blistering batting as they scored at over five runs per over in each innings, and a bold statement with Stokes calling his side at 325-9 from 58.2 overs in their first advance so his bowlers were able to attack New Zealand under the lights and eventually reduce the hosts to 37-3.
But it also included the spectacle of Broad clearing wickets during a magic spell, something he’s done many times over the years, with his Ashes 8-15, at Trent Bridge in 2015, a notable example.
Broad bowled Devon Conway (2), Kane Williamson (0), Tom Latham (15) and Tom Blundell (1) in a blistering performance on Saturday night as the hosts fell to 28-5.
That evaporated any faint hopes New Zealand had of completing their most successful pursuit in Test cricket, which remains the 324 they managed against Pakistan in Christchurch in 1994.
Broad’s first wicket in the second innings made him and Anderson the most prolific Test bowling partnership as they surpassed Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne’s record of 1,001 in games played together.
Broad and Anderson went up to 1,005 through stumps on day three and 1,009 at the end of a game that saw them make history and continue the Bazball revolution.
Stokes: ‘Clinical’ England wanted to entertain
England captain Ben Stokes:
“It was another great performance – very clinical with the bat and very clinical with the ball. If you look at the bowling attack we’ve had with the pink ball under the lights, we’ve done everything we set out to do. Jimmy and Broady in you have bowling attack, it will always be difficult for the opposition.
“The most enjoyable thing was that whatever New Zealand threw the ball at us, we managed to respond to it. It was entertaining cricket. Even though we got away with the result, [entertaining] is what we want to do. Some days it’s not going to work, but luckily everything we tried paid off.
“There’s something tactical about these day-night games, really trying to take advantage of the new ball under light, when the ball does a lot more. The way we set up the game and the pace at which we scored allowed us to prior game and we were able to do some hard damage with the new ball on the first day.
“I’m quite blessed to be in charge of this bowling group at the moment. The idea is to take 10 wickets and that’s what we’re trying to do – take away the scoreboard in every situation. As long as we take 10 wickets, it makes doesn’t really matter how many runs we go for. We have an ethos with the bat but also with the ball.”
“This is one of the most fun things I’ve ever experienced – I just tried to whack it!”
Player of the Match, Harry Brook (89 from 81 balls and 54 from 41 balls):
“With the bat I think it helped that New Zealand went to the bumpers early because I felt I could come in earlier. I stuck to my strengths and just kept trying to whack it. We just want the bowler as much as possible pressurize.” if we can. This is one of the nicest I’ve had. Every time I go to bat I’m excited to do what I want. You feel like you can play the way you want to.’
Southee: England played well strategically
New Zealand Skipper Tim Southee:
“It’s disappointing, but it’s an honor for England, strategically they played quite well. We were on the receiving end of a couple of night spells that clearly weren’t ideal.
“The style they play will create opportunities and we saw that in the first innings. We got nine wickets in the end and in the second innings we got all 10 – but it’s about stopping the bleeding in between.
“Also kudos to the way they bowled under lights last night – Broady was quite impressive – but if we’d made it through last night we knew there were no demons.
“We now have a few days to look forward to another challenge, back to red-ball cricket. The boys are looking forward to getting back there.”
‘Dominant display from England’
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook, speaking on BT Sport:
“It was a brilliant performance over three and a half days. If you go back to the beginning of the Test, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Stuart Broad were complaining about the pink ball saying it wasn’t needed in Test cricket – maybe because England hadn’t played well in pink-ball Tests, but maybe they’ve changed their minds a bit now! It was a dominant display from England.”
English sailor Chris Woakes, speaking on BT Sport:
“England won the parts of the game they needed. They made things a little bit to make sure they were bowling under the lights at the right time, but they still showed that Bazball effect by playing fast scoring to make sure they got that chance Thanks to them, they had a great Test match.
