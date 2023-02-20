



The MIAA recently released its latest hockey power ranking for the season. The ranking only includes scores entered into Arbiter, verified by MIAA and schools as of February 17 at 4am. The top 32 teams qualify, while teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in-game with a record of .500 or better. Starting Friday morning, two teams from the Fall River area will qualify for the tournament. Here’s a look at the latest power rankings for Fall River area hockey teams: Hockey for boys division I 1. Catholic memorial 2. St. John’s preparation 3. Hingam 4. Pope Francis 5.Arlington 6.Marsfield 7. Xaverian Brothers 8. Boston College 9. Belmont 10. Saint John 11. Reading Memorial 12.Franklin 13. Brain Tree 14. Wellesley 15. Woburn Memorial 16. St Mary 17. Archbishop Williams 18. Lincoln-Sudbury 19. Central Catholic 20. Malden Catholic 21.Winchester 22. About 23.Chelmsford 24. Weymouth 25. Arlington Catholic 26. Bishop Feehan 27. Shrewsbury 28. King Philip 29. Westford Academy 30. Emergency ham 31. Falmouth 32. Barn barn Outside: No Division II 1. Duxbury 2. Tewksbury Memorial 3. Canton 4.Walpole 5.Newbury Port 6. Silver Lake 7. Wakefield Memorial 8. Plymouth South 9. Whitman-Hanson 10. Marble head 11. Gloucester 12. Masonomet 13.Algonquin 14. Somerset Berkley 15. Boston Latin School 16. Willington 17. Hopkinton 18. Norwood 19. Concord-Carlisle 20. Plymouth North 21. Oliver Ames 22. Maroon 23. North Attleboro 24.Westborough 25.Westwood 26.Melrose 27. Minnechaug 28. Newton South 29. Dartmouth 30.Medford 31.Manfield 32. Lowell Catholic Outside: Diman/Durfee/Westport (37) Division III 1. Situate 2.Lynfield 3. Midfield 4. Nausea 5. Water City 6. Hanover 7.Pembroke 8. Marlboro 9. Essex North Coast 10. Tritone 11. I could 12. Drawing 13. Methuen 14. Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 15. Hopedale/Milford 16. North Middlesex 17. West Springfield 18.Bedford 19. Tauton 20. East Langweide 21. Danvers 22. North Quincy 23. North Bridge 24. North Reading 25. Groton-Dunstable 26. St. Paul Diocesan 27. Middleboro 28. Pentucket 29. Southeast/Bristol-Plymouth 30. Old Rochester 31.Fox Boro 32. Bishop Stang Outside: No Division IV 1. Norwell 2. Wintrop 3. Bun 4. Grafton 5. Nantucket 6. Shawsheen Valley Technology 7. Dennis-Yarmouth/Cape Cod Tech/Cape Cod Academy 8. Martha’s Vineyard 9. Stoneham 10. Trunk 11. Ashland 12. Boston Latin Academy 13. Rock Country 14. Abington 15. Assabet Valley 16. Blackstone Valley 17. Norton/Sharon 18.Amesbury 19. Swamp Scott 20. Dedham 21. West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater 22.Littleton 23. Dover-Sherborn 24. Greenfield 25.Fitchburg 26. Bourne 27. Hamilton–Wenham 28.Rockport 29. Saint John Paul II 30. Northeast Subway 31. Mashpee/Monomoy 32. Gardner Outside: No Herald News and sports editor Steven Sanchez of Taunton Daily Gazette can be reached at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

