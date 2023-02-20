Sports
MIAA publishes hockey power rankings. See where the Fall River teams stand
The MIAA recently released its latest hockey power ranking for the season.
The ranking only includes scores entered into Arbiter, verified by MIAA and schools as of February 17 at 4am. The top 32 teams qualify, while teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in-game with a record of .500 or better.
Starting Friday morning, two teams from the Fall River area will qualify for the tournament.
Here’s a look at the latest power rankings for Fall River area hockey teams:
Hockey for boys
division I
1. Catholic memorial
2. St. John’s preparation
3. Hingam
4. Pope Francis
5.Arlington
6.Marsfield
7. Xaverian Brothers
8. Boston College
9. Belmont
10. Saint John
11. Reading Memorial
12.Franklin
13. Brain Tree
14. Wellesley
15. Woburn Memorial
16. St Mary
17. Archbishop Williams
18. Lincoln-Sudbury
19. Central Catholic
20. Malden Catholic
21.Winchester
22. About
23.Chelmsford
24. Weymouth
25. Arlington Catholic
26. Bishop Feehan
27. Shrewsbury
28. King Philip
29. Westford Academy
30. Emergency ham
31. Falmouth
32. Barn barn
Outside: No
Division II
1. Duxbury
2. Tewksbury Memorial
3. Canton
4.Walpole
5.Newbury Port
6. Silver Lake
7. Wakefield Memorial
8. Plymouth South
9. Whitman-Hanson
10. Marble head
11. Gloucester
12. Masonomet
13.Algonquin
14. Somerset Berkley
15. Boston Latin School
16. Willington
17. Hopkinton
18. Norwood
19. Concord-Carlisle
20. Plymouth North
21. Oliver Ames
22. Maroon
23. North Attleboro
24.Westborough
25.Westwood
26.Melrose
27. Minnechaug
28. Newton South
29. Dartmouth
30.Medford
31.Manfield
32. Lowell Catholic
Outside: Diman/Durfee/Westport (37)
Division III
1. Situate
2.Lynfield
3. Midfield
4. Nausea
5. Water City
6. Hanover
7.Pembroke
8. Marlboro
9. Essex North Coast
10. Tritone
11. I could
12. Drawing
13. Methuen
14. Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk
15. Hopedale/Milford
16. North Middlesex
17. West Springfield
18.Bedford
19. Tauton
20. East Langweide
21. Danvers
22. North Quincy
23. North Bridge
24. North Reading
25. Groton-Dunstable
26. St. Paul Diocesan
27. Middleboro
28. Pentucket
29. Southeast/Bristol-Plymouth
30. Old Rochester
31.Fox Boro
32. Bishop Stang
Outside: No
Division IV
1. Norwell
2. Wintrop
3. Bun
4. Grafton
5. Nantucket
6. Shawsheen Valley Technology
7. Dennis-Yarmouth/Cape Cod Tech/Cape Cod Academy
8. Martha’s Vineyard
9. Stoneham
10. Trunk
11. Ashland
12. Boston Latin Academy
13. Rock Country
14. Abington
15. Assabet Valley
16. Blackstone Valley
17. Norton/Sharon
18.Amesbury
19. Swamp Scott
20. Dedham
21. West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater
22.Littleton
23. Dover-Sherborn
24. Greenfield
25.Fitchburg
26. Bourne
27. Hamilton–Wenham
28.Rockport
29. Saint John Paul II
30. Northeast Subway
31. Mashpee/Monomoy
32. Gardner
Outside: No
Herald News and sports editor Steven Sanchez of Taunton Daily Gazette can be reached at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldnews.com/story/sports/high-school/ice-hockey/2023/02/19/ice-hockey-power-rankings-diman-durfee-westport-somerset-berkley/69920883007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
