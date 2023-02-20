Sports
Spanish Muay Thai Champion: From Refugee to Olympic Hopeful
Ousmani Traore took a boat trip to the Canary Islands to chase his dreams. /Ken Browne/CGTN
Ousmani Traore took a boat trip to the Canary Islands to chase his dreams. /Ken Browne/CGTN
At the age of 14, Ousmani Traore set off on a journey from the Skeleton Coast in Mauritania, West Africa, to the Canary Islands, to follow his dream of playing professional football.
Traore was inspired by watching his favorite footballer Fernando Torres, who played for Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea. He believed that once he reached Spain he would have the chance to replicate his hero’s footballing success.
But that dream came to an end before it had even begun and instead of finding a new life, he found himself face to face with death. The engines cut out on a particularly dangerous section of the crossing and Traore remembers the chaos well.
“Both the boat’s engines stopped in the middle of the ocean, it was a terrifying moment,” he told CGTN. “Everyone said we wouldn’t reach the country, that we would all die.
“The boat was completely packed, you couldn’t even move.”
During the perilous boat journey, the then 14-year-old Olympic hopeful felt alone and scared when the ship’s engines failed. /Ken Browne/CGTN
During the perilous boat journey, the then 14-year-old Olympic hopeful felt alone and scared when the ship’s engines failed. /Ken Browne/CGTN
In such a volatile situation, panic broke out.
“The captains tried to reassure us that everything would be fine. They worked on the engines for 40 minutes…we all cried and adults tried to protect us.”
Traore said he started thinking about his family in the small impoverished village of Fereni, especially his mother, who he hadn’t even told him was leaving.
“You always remember your mom, she’s the one who takes care of you, and at that point all I could do was pray to God to ask if I could see my mom again.”
Finally the engines started and three days and three nights later they reached the Canary Islands. It was the coldest weather he had ever endured, but he was glad he survived.
Sporty inspiration
When he was taken to an immigrant center in the Canary Islands, Traore had only a small bag with a Fernando Torres football shirt inside and a big dream.
“At first I felt alone,” he says. “I was a kid who left all his family behind, my mother and friends, but I made friends at the center for underage aliens.
“The teachers always tried to help us, that was a positive thing, but at first I felt lonely and I missed my family.”
In 2019, Traore became the Muay Thai champion of Spain with a spectacular knockout. /Ken Browne/CGTN
In 2019, Traore became the Muay Thai champion of Spain with a spectacular knockout. /Ken Browne/CGTN
As a child, he walked 10 kilometers in his hometown of Fereni to watch Torres play on TV.
His brother gave him a Torres shirt as a gift and it became his most prized possession, but although his first goal was to become a footballer, he eventually changed his path.
From refugee to champion of Spain
From the immigrant hub, Traore ended up in Ponferrada in Spain’s northern Bierzo region, where he picked up the Brazilian martial art of capoeira and was spotted by kickboxing trainer Diego Vazquez.
Vazquez had a keen eye for talent. In 2019, Traore became Spain’s Muay Thai champion with a spectacular knockout, and he retains the title to this day. But now he is aiming to achieve something much bigger to represent Spain in the Olympics.
Unfortunately, there will be no Muay Thai and kickboxing matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the hope is high that there will be categories for these matches at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. His dream is to be there in Spanish colours.
‘Like a movie script’
His life in Madrid is a world away from that almost tragic crossing by boat.
While the pandemic hampered his rise shortly after he became a national Muay Thai champion, he now has a steady job at a cardboard factory and trains as many hours as possible at the Arganda Del Rey School of Boxing.
It is often said that Africa is not short of talent, but of opportunity, which is why Traore founded his own NGO, Bierzo de Mandana. /Ken Browne/CGTN
It is often said that Africa is not short of talent, but of opportunity, which is why Traore founded his own NGO, Bierzo de Mandana. /Ken Browne/CGTN
His coach Richard Felix, who hails from the Dominican Republic, believes his Olympic dream is a daring dream almost as tough as that boat crossing he once braved, but believes he can come true.
“His life has been an incredible adventure, to achieve what he has achieved from where he comes from. It’s almost impossible, like a movie script,” Felix tells CGTN.
“LA 2028 is a real possibility if we succeed in the various goals we have set in the short term. First we have to enter the international circuit after winning national competitions.”
Return
Despite all the bright lights and great expectations, Traore has never forgotten his roots. His hometown of Fereni, with only 800 inhabitants, has a serious lack of infrastructure for the children living there.
It is often said that Africa is not short of talent, but of opportunity and that is why he founded his own NGO, Bierzo de Mandana.
In 2016, he returned to Fereni to welcome a hero. He also sent a shipping container full of books, clothes, toys and sports equipment for local children.
Traore and his NGO now plan to raise enough money to eventually build a school with sports facilities there. The goal is to give the next generation better life chances, so they don’t feel the need to risk their own lives on dangerous boat trips.
