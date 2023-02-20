Extra innings not enough as NM State Slips on Sunday





Next game: against Lamar 24-02-2023 | 11am Feb 10, 24 (Fri) / 11:00 AM in return for Lamar History LAS CRUCES, NM After falling on Friday and Saturday, NM State looked set to grab its first win of the season against Bellarmine on Sunday afternoon. The Aggies and Knights went to extra innings, but Bellarmine got the best of NM State, winning 10-9 in 11 innings. The bats finally came to life for NM State on Sunday afternoon, but the nine-run blowout wasn’t enough. Romeo Ballesterus picked up his first Division I home run in the loss. Ballesteros was one of three Aggies to drive multiple runs on Sunday. NM State jumped out to a two-run lead in the first inning then Logan as Gall And Kevin Jimenez plated runs. Gallina lifted a sacrifice fly to left field before Jimenez put down a squeeze bunt and scored Keith Jones II . Bellarmine reacted quickly with three runs of her own in the top of the second inning. The Aggies bounced back in the scoring column in the third frame. Shooter Antillon got it going with a single before Gallina doubled down the right field line to put up a run. Jimenez picked up his second RBI of the afternoon with a single to left field, scored Gallina to give NM State a 4-3 lead. Bellarmine would add five runs in the fourth and fifth innings, culminating in a four-run fifth. Will Aubel scored home runs in back-to-back innings with a solo shot in the fourth before clearing the bases with a three-run blast in the fifth. Trailing 8-4, NM State began to get rid of its own runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Gallina’s second double of the day launched the Aggies’ fifth inning before running home on a wild pitch. The next inning, Ballesteros hit his first home run as an Aggie, bringing NM State back within a pair. Bellarmine pushed forward one run in the eighth inning before the Aggies appeared to stage a late afternoon comeback. After a pinch-hit single by Nolan Funke pushed Ballesteros single through the right side to score reigning WAC Tournament MVP Cal Villareal . Angie skipper Mike Kirby turned a double steal, Funke scored and brought NM State back within one run. In the ninth inning, the Aggies turned into a brotherly connection as Hunter Antillon lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing his brother, Gunner, to come across as the tying run. Bellarmine finally broke the deadlock and arrived Matthew Maloney in the eleventh inning with three consecutive hits to lead off the inning, including an RBI single by Peyton Back. Maloney finished as the losing pitcher in the game, despite allowing only three hits in 2.2 innings and striking out three. Quick Hits Xaige Lancaster , Romeo Ballesterus And Hayden Walker each made their first start for NM State on Sunday.

, And each made their first start for NM State on Sunday. Logan as Gall , Kevin Jimenez and Ballesteros each drove in a pair of runs.

, and Ballesteros each drove in a pair of runs. Gallina doubled twice in the final against the Knights

Ballesteros hit his first home run of the season and first as Aggie

The Aggies scored nine season-high points in the series finale.

Sunday’s game was NM State’s first extra-inning game of the season.

As a team, NM State walked seven batters.

The five Aggie pitchers combined for 11 Bellarmine hitters. Next one The Aggies head to Sugar Land, Texas for three games in the Sugar Land Classic. NM State will fight Lamar, Northwestern State and Seton Hall at the home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. ##NM State##

