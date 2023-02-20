What if? The Pairwise Predictor of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament





* Be patient after making changes. Due to the number of iterations required, it may take a few seconds for the sheet to be recalculated. The results are not updated until all drop-down lists are populated. Make sure to WAIT for everything to be calculated! You can tell if it’s done by looking at the bottom right of the sheet:* Not working on your phone? You may need to close your Twitter internal browser (or other application) and access this page directly from Chrome/Safari. For years, USCHO has provided a fantastic tool that allows you to plug in theoretical results from the men’s hockey conference tournaments and see the results on the Pairwise rankings. Unfortunately, a similar tool was never available for women’s hockey. But as they say, necessity is the mother of invention. So here at BC Interruption we built it ourselves. This is the eighth year of the BCI Women’s Pairwise Predictor, and version 8.0 includes the same great features of years past while incorporating the recently updated Pairwise calculations. The interface is self-explanatory, just follow the instructions on the sheet. Starting with the Hockey East opening round games at the bottom right, use the drop-down menus to select who you think will win each game. Go to the conference quarterfinals, then enter to the Finals and Champion columns. You have two options for entering results: you can start over and enter everything from scratch, or you can select Y next to Autofill Higher Seeds? and it populates any incomplete dropdown with the higher-ranked team in that matchup, letting you tweak from there with fewer clicks. Note that once you touch a field, it will no longer autofillalthough everything else will auto-populate correctly based on what you selected in that field. If you’re in doubt, if you want to start over or if you’re not doing well, just refresh the page. The Semifinals column is automatically populated with matchups based on conference tournament reseat rules once you enter the results of the quarterfinals, and the dropdowns for subsequent rounds are enabled once you complete the selections from the previous rounds. If you make a selection that is not possible (for example, if you select BC to win in the final, but then go back and lose them in the semi-final), the Predictor will inform you about the mistake and highlight the fields you need to fix. After you enter a full set of results, the top right box will update to show the resulting pairwise rankings. The first two teams out will also be provided, to see how close they were to making the field. This year’s iteration of the predictor required large-scale changes thanks to the new pairwise calculations, so it’s certainly possible that there are some bugs. If you come across any, or have any questions, don’t hesitate to get in touch in the comments or by email at grant dot salzano at gmail dot com.

