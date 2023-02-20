Sophia Groth wins all-around title for No. 5 Auburn over No. 16 Missouri





COLUMBIA, Mo. After starting the season with six top-25 meets in six weeks, No. 5 Auburn took the opportunity to build depth and rest headliners in some events on Sunday at No. 16 in Missouri. sophomore Sophia Grotto won her first all-around with a 39.275 to help Auburn earn 196.550 as the home Tigers scored 197.450 in front of a program-record crowd of 6,041. “We came in knowing we had to rest people. It’s that time of year and we’re pretty beat up,” Auburn coaches Jeff Graba said. “We wanted to give some new people some chances. I thought we behaved well for the most part. I thought we got better tonight.” Participate in only two events, Sunisa Lee won the bars title with an anchor score of 9.95 followed by Derrian Gobournes 9,875. Gabby McLaughlin earned a 9,825 in the No. 2 spot. Olivia Hollingsworth And Adelaide on Saturday each earned 9,775s for a team score of 49.2 after one rotation. Gobourne anchored Auburn’s jumping lineup and scored 9.875 to lead the Tigers’ second event. Hollingsworth added a 9.85 Sarah Hubbard And Cassie Stevens each contributed 9,775s. Groth added a 9.75 to give the visiting Tigers a 98.225 over two rotations. With Lee and Gobourne both taking breaks on the floor, Auburn showed his depth in the event, scoring a meet-best 49.375 in the third rotation. With her audience-friendly disco floor music, Groth scored a season-high 9.9. Hollingsworth, next in the lineup, also earned a 9.9 to tie her career best. Stevens and Arias Brusch added 9,875s while McLaughlin contributed a 9,825. Auburn finished on beam, opened with balance checks and closed with a fall, leading to a meet-low team score of 48.95. In second spot, Brusch turned in a 9.875 and Stevens followed with a 9.9, highlighted by her eponymous skill, to win the event title. Groth continued the strong showing by earning 9.875 and McLaughlin scored a 9.85. “We showed our nerve and I think some of our veterans were trying to do too much, but I was very happy with the last two events,” said Graba. “I felt like they kept their heads straight, tried to stay in the game. They didn’t turn and run.” Missouri’s Jocelyn Moore scored a 10 on vault to claim the event title. Faced with a quick turnaround after a rare encounter on Sunday, Auburn will return to the Neville Arena vs. No. 19 Georgia.

