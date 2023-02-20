



No coach in the country owes more to the changes college football has undergone than Auburn’s newly deployed football head coach, Hugh Freeze, according to Nuby jacket Wilborn from AL.com. Freeze inherited a roster lacking in blue-chip recruits for the 2023 cycle, but the 53-year-old managed to turn things around for the incoming class enough to get AU into the top 20 nationally. He was seen representing Auburn’s NIL collective, On To Victory, in meetings with recruits – and while he can’t explicitly discuss an NIL offer, he was at least able to send players where they can. That’s why Wilborn believes Freeze has benefited more than any other head coach from the way recruiting has radically changed in recent years post-COVID, saying the same thing in a piece titled “Will Hugh Freeze’s Offensive Line Work Again at Auburn in 2023?” ‘: “There may not be a coach more appreciative of the transfer portal and NIL than Freeze at Auburn. Had it not been for the portal, Auburn would have had to replace four of the five offensive line positions with players with minimal experience playing college football. The fast-paced nature of college football post-COVID is how Auburn football got away with a second HC hire in two years Auburn football having to overhaul most of its coaching staff twice in two years would have been devastating in the previous era. Without the ability to bring onboard players with immediate fitness, AU would have to rely on young guns and internal improvements to dig itself out of the hole that both Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin’s coaching staff put the Tigers in. For the past two years, Auburn found a quarterback who started at least three games through the transfer portal, and for all we know, they could eventually do the same once the recruiting dead period is over. Harsin also found some of his best receivers in 2021 (Demetris Robertson) and 2022 (Koy Moore) in the portal. What the previous regime did wasn’t enough, but it probably still made Auburn more competitive than it otherwise would have been. Freeze uses the same methods to plug gaps across his roster, so we could see this talent-gathering method paying off as the Tigers’ new coaching portal establishes itself as well-fitting pieces. Imagine if Freeze didn’t have the ability to deploy guys, especially along the offensive line, with immediate aptitude…

