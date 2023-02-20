No. 9 Duke pulls out 56-52 victory in Virginia





Next game: NC state 2/23/2023 | 8 p.m accn February 23 (Thu) / 8 p.m NC state CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Playing in its final road game of the regular season, the No. 9 Duke women’s basketball team used a balanced offensive offense to clinch a 56-52 victory over Virginia Sunday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena. Senior Elizabeth Balogun led the offense for the Blue Devils with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a pair of steals. Graduated student Taya Corosdale also finished in double digits for Duke, scoring 10 points from the bench. Duke (23-4, 13-3 ACC) also received solid sophomore performance Regan Richardson and senior Celestia Taylor . Taylor flirted with a triple double as she scored eight points, donated a career-high eight dimes while holding for a season and boarded game-high 12 one shy of her career high. Richardson added nine points on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor. Taylor Valladay scored a game-high 19 points to pass Virginia (15-12, 4-12 ACC) in the scoring column, while Camryn Taylor grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. HOW IT HAPPENED: The first six minutes of ball play was a back-and-forth affair until an 8-0 run gave the Blue Devils a 17-10 lead with 1:51 left in the quarter.

Virginia scored five of the last seven points of the opening period, but it was the Blue Devils who held a 19–15 lead at the end of one period.

Six different Duke players scored in the first quarter, led by Corosdale, Jordan Oliver and Richardson with four points each.

Duke held a 33-27 lead at halftime and defeated the Cavaliers 14-12 in the 10-minute stanza.

Balogun (6), Corosdale (3) and Richardson (5) combined for the team’s second quarter points, finishing the period with five of their last six shots from the floor.

The Blue Devils opened up a 42–29 lead at 5:37 of the third, forcing Virginia to burn a timeout.

Balogun then collected a trey back from the bottom right corner Vanessa deJesus drilled one from the far right corner as the shot clock ran out to set up Duke with a dozen bakers.

Virginia responded of her own, finishing the quarter with a 10-2 spurt to come within five, 44-39.

Corosdale opened the scoring for Duke in the fourth quarter when she drained her second three of the afternoon to put Duke ahead by six.

After the Cavaliers came within a pair at 8:15 (47-45), Taylor scored a trey from the right corner of Corosdale’s extra pass, cutting Duke’s lead to five at 50-45.

Later in the period, Kennedy Brown converted inside to then break a five-minute scoring drought Shayean Day-Wilson drove down the track and kissed a float off the glass to give the visitors a seven-point lead, 54-47, with 1:39 left in the game.

The home side made a late final push, drawing three (55-52) on Valladay's driving layup with nine seconds to play, but that would be as close as Virginia came.

Taylor hit a free throw with eight seconds left to clinch the victory for Duke. GAME NOTES With the win, Duke improves to 23-4 overall and 13-3 in ACC play this season.

Duke sweeps the season series against Virginia and improves to 42-35 all-time against the Cavaliers.

The Blue Devils improved this season to 4-0 in games immediately after a defeat.

Elizabeth Balogun finished in double digits for the 12th time this season, filling the stats with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a pair of steals.

Taya Corosdale scored 10 points off the bench to tally her second double-digit score of the season.

scored 10 points off the bench to tally her second double-digit score of the season. Celestia Taylor posted a near triple-double against the Cavaliers as she posted eight points, a career-high eight assists along with a season and game high of 12 rebounds.

Celestia Taylor posted a near triple-double against the Cavaliers as she posted eight points, a career-high eight assists along with a season and game high of 12 rebounds.

chipped in nine points on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor. The Blue Devils assisted on 17 of their 23 field goals made, shooting 44 percent from both the field and beyond the arc.

Duke finished the game plus three on the glass (35-32), beating Virginia from the bench (19-7) and on rematches (11-8).

The Blue Devils forced two shot clock violations in the game, bringing their season total to 34 forced fouls. NEXT ONE: Duke wraps up the regular season with a pair of home games, starting with a weekday tilt on Thursday, February 23 when the Blue Devils host NC State at 8 p.m. live on ACC Network. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date with Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

