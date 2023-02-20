Sports
Mickey Marotti, Ohio State Sports Performance Staff holds first strength and conditioning clinic in four years
Ohio State held its first football strength and conditioning clinic in four years at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Saturday.
For the first time since 2019, Mickey Marotti and the rest of Ohio State’s sports performance staff opened the doors of the Buckeyes weight room to coaches and fitness professionals for a clinic specifically focused on football strength and conditioning, offering a look at how Ohio State trains its players to perform at their best.
Marotti saw the clinic as a great opportunity for his staff to both share their knowledge with and learn from others in the strength and conditioning industry.
I think there’s value in helping provide continuing education for coaches, for strength professionals, for everyone involved. It’s a great platform for our employees, Marotti said Eleven warriors. And we are also here to learn. We try to learn to stay on top of training and nutrition and everything that is going on. So it was great.
In particular, Marotti wants to transfer as much knowledge as possible to high school coaches, knowing that they play an integral role in preparing players to be as ready as possible for the collegiate level.
We rely a lot on our high school coaches, strength coaches and coaches to help them develop before they get here, Marotti said. The better job they do at that high school and developmental level, when they get here; like these days you have to be ready to play. So if we can help that system that promotes strength, conditioning, nutrition, fitness, recovery, all sports science, I think it helps everyone.
Marotti kicked off the clinic with a presentation on what he considers to be the seven non-negotiable principles of Ohio State’s strength and conditioning program: competitiveness, effort, toughness, accountability, leadership, brotherhood, and development. While he says a lot has changed in strength and conditioning over the past four years, he says those principles have remained consistent throughout his 36-year career in the industry.
Marotti also explained how the Buckeyes structure their off-season strength and conditioning program, starting with their ongoing winter training program. Ohio State has just completed its fifth week of winter training, with two weeks left before spring training begins. After a week in which the Buckeyes held their famous mat drills, Marotti said he is pleased with how winter training has gone so far.
They’re going well, Marotti said. Every team different. Every day is a learning moment for everyone. Boys work very hard. The nice thing about the off-season for us is the team is forming and you just kind of see it register as we go. So it’s great to see.
Woke up for Mat Drills like pic.twitter.com/kRqUKXlU59
Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) February 15, 2023
Other presenters on Saturday’s clinic included assistant strength and conditioning coaches Kenny Parker, Zach Higgins and AT Turner, the latter of whom only joined the Ohio State staff in January after spending last year at Ole Miss. Each of them demonstrated some of the drills Ohio State uses to help its players get stronger, faster and promote competition during the off-season.
Team dietitian Kaila Olson also presented at Saturday’s clinic, where she discussed how the Buckeyes develop individualized nutrition plans for each player and the importance of proper nutrition for players to maximize their performance. Both Marotti and Olson spoke of the importance of collaboration by the entire staff to Ohio State’s success, making it important for Olson to be a part of the clinic.
We have a partnership between strength and athletic training and everyone that really helps to have everyone on the same page, Olson told Eleven Warriors. And I think one of the biggest things is that nutrition, speaking at a power conference, really just helps grow that collaboration.
Other speakers at Saturday’s clinic included Tennessee Titans sports performance director Frank Piraino and Cincinnati sports performance director Niko Palazeti, who was one of Marotti’s assistants at Ohio State for the past six years before leaving for Cincinnati in January. Other attendees at the clinic included Mike Clark, Detroit Lions sports performance director, and Pat Ivey, associate athletic director of student-athlete health and performance in Louisville, and Marotti was honored that they all traveled to Columbus to participate in the event.
I was as humble as nervous to get up and speak in front of those guys. Because they’ve been in the field for so long and have done such a great job, Marotti said.
Former deputy director of strength and conditioning Niko Palazeti returned to Ohio State for the strength and conditioning clinic on Saturday.
While the clinic was shut down for three years due to COVID-19, Marotti says sports performance at Ohio State is now back to normal. And he said events like Saturdays provide him and his staff with networking opportunities that participation in Zoom clinics simply does not.
Just being able to interact with the coaches, professionals in our field that we don’t have, Marotti said of what he liked most about Saturday’s clinic. Zoom doesn’t get it. It’s the relationships you have and develop. I’ll meet maybe five or six future interns here at the clinic. Some young students have come in who may be an intern. And that happened a lot. So it’s so exciting to see it.
