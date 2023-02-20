Bob Stoops wins XFL coaching return, praise from ‘The Rock’

ARLINGTON, Texas For much of the game, Bob Stoops stood stoically on the sidelines.

A punch here or a nod there, but there seemed to be little of the fire that marked Stoop’s sideline since he arrived at OU in 1999.

But a game in mid-February in front of 12,000 fans in a converted baseball stadium only remotely resembles a packed house in November with more than 85,000 spectators in Norman.

Late in Saturday’s XFL opener, with Stoop’s Arlington Renegades clinging to a one-run lead, Stoop’s seemingly emotionless demeanor burst.

When Renegades cornerback DeVante Bausby, whose football rsum could have been mistaken for a verse from I’ve Been Everywhere, grabbed an interception and rolled into the end zone for a pick-six, Stoop’s hands shot up at Choctaw Stadium and then followed with an exaggerated fist pump.

Bob Stoops, Arlington Renegades beat Vegas Vipers in XFL reboot

After the Renegades pulled off a 22-20 victory over the Vegas Vipers, Stoops threw out his stock answer about enjoying not having to deal with NCAA compliance meetings, keeping track of when players went to class, or recruiting fickle high school students.

The XFL is a way for Stoops to scratch his coaching itch without having to commit to the rigors of college coaching.

There’s no babysitting, Stoops said.

He also continued to exude the relaxed disposition that has carried over since he unexpectedly stepped down in June 2017.

The Rock called me there with about a few minutes to go and he said, “You let them score, that would definitely help our TV ratings, so we decided to make it interesting,” said Stoops.

Stoops is full of praise for the XFL’s new ownership group, which includes Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Johnson’s ex-wife and still-business partner Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale.

The success they’ve all had speaks for itself, Stoops said. If anyone can do it well, it’s those three.

Before Saturday’s game, Johnson sent the praise back to Stoop.

I like Coach Stoops, Johnson said. Big fan of him and the way he coaches.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson talks about OU football rivalry with Miami

Johnson played football in Miami and tried his hand at professional football, spending time on a practice roster in the Canadian Football League before wrestling professionally.

Johnson never faced the Sooners, but the OU-Miami rivalry is still bubbling.

“I’ve only heard great things from former players who played for Coach Stoops,” Johnson said, “and every time I was with Coach Stoops, they were always berating him about the Miami-Oklahoma days and that Boz (Brian Bosworth) days.

He’s also been able to share some really cool perspectives and stories coming out of Oklahoma and Coach (Barry) Switzer for him.

Stoops is the only head coach from the 2020 iteration of the league to return as head coach for the 2023 version.

I think they like me enough, Stoops said. Loved it the first time and love it again this time.

Stoops surrounded himself with familiar faces from his staff, including co-offensive coordinators Jonathan Hayes and Chuck Long and team director Matt McMillen.

The Renegades roster also features a pair of former Sooners running back Keith Ford and wide receiver Jordan Smallwood.

It’s a blessing, Ford said of reuniting with Stoops. However, it is not like college. This is professional football. He’s a little softer.

Both Ford and Smallwood came up with big plays late to aid Arlington’s comeback after another former Sooner, Jeff Badet, helped Vegas build a lead with a pair of touchdowns.

Jeff’s OU DNA? Mine? said Stoops when asked if OU DNA was on display. I now have Renegade DNA.

I think both. The other never goes away.

Not that Stoop’s OU DNA could ever be questioned, but it was solidified when he returned to take over the Sooners for the Alamo Bowl following the departure of Lincoln Riley at the end of the 2021 season.

Saturday’s game marked Stoop’s first coaching since his brief OU return.

It’s fun, Stoops said. I enjoy all the challenges, I enjoy games, I enjoy being on the field, and I always have. I don’t notice that it’s very different.

