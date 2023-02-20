Transfer portal additions to Defense





With over 1600 players entering the transfer portal out of season 2022-2023 (so far), almost every team has seen key talent leave through the portal, and with the pseudo-free agency created by the one-time free transfer and NIL opportunities, big-time college football programs are filling talent gaps on their rosters with players from the transfer portal. South Carolina football’s transfer portal class of 2023 isn’t as acclaimed as the 2022 class that brought Spencer Rattler and others to Columbia. However, several transfer additions for the Gamecocks will compete for key roles on the field. It is important to note that the transfer portal is now closed until most teams complete spring training, but players can commit and enroll in their new school if they had already entered the portal before it closed on January 18. Players who are currently in the portal and have not registered elsewhere can return to their previous team if the team allows it. On the defense side, a scholarship player has elected to join South Carolina’s football program at this point in the process. Jaron Willis, a versatile linebacker/EDGE player who also played safety in high school, will join defensive coordinator Clayton White’s unit this summer. A walk-on, DeAngelo Gibbs is a former high-level recruit who could play defensive back or receiver for the Gamecocks. South Carolina could still be in the market for another defensive portal addition after spring training. Jason Willis Transferred from: University of Mississippi

Eligibility Remaining: 4 years

Position: LB/RAND

Expected role at South Carolina: Battle for rotating LB/EDGE

Transfer Portal Ranking: 4 stars (rivals); 3 stars (op3); Not ranked (247, ESPN)

High School Recruitment Ranking: Consensus 4 stars

measurable: 6’2”; 225 lbs

Former player comp: Corey Atkins DeAngelo Gibbs Transferred from: Tennessee/Georgia

Suitability: 1 year; 2 years with exemption

Position: ATH (WR/DB)

Expected role at South Carolina: Battle for rotation at WR/DB

Transfer Portal Ranking: Consensus not ranked

High School Recruitment Ranking: 5 stars (ESPN); 4 stars (247, Rivals); on3 did not exist yet

measurable: 6’1″; 200 lbs

Former player comp: Matthew Thomas

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://garnetandcocky.com/2023/02/19/south-carolina-football-transfer-portal-additions-defense/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos