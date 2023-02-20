Redbirds roll to 7-0 Chicago State Sweep





Next game: against Xavier 25-02-2023 | To be determined Feb. 25 (Sat) / TBA in return for Xavier CHICAGO, sick. Illinois State had a good Sunday morning outing from the Windy City, as the Redbirds (5-1) defeated the Chicago State Cougars (4-6) by a score of 7-0. “We did well today by putting up some good first sets in singles and that helped us play better as the game went on,” said ISU head coach. Maya Kovacek said. Tijana Zlatanovic And Tara Damjanovic continued their strong play as the number one in doubles for ISU, taking the 6-1 victory over CSU-W’s Sofiya Sedovich and Cali Fuller. Then the Redbirds secured the double point with a 6-3 result at number three, from the rackets of Nevena Kolarevic And Elena Jankulovska about the pairing of Katarina Dukic and Ethel Li from the home team Cougars. Number two doubles would not see a complete finish as the game ended on a 5-5 apiece tie after the Redbirds secured the double. Then, in singles, Silvia Pomarolli made it 2-0 for ISU after a 6-1, 6-0 victory over number five. She would soon be relieved by number three Kolarevic, winning 6-2, 6-2 as the visitors were one point off their fifth win of the spring. The match would be won by number four Damnjanovic, as she pulled off a 7-5, 6-2 victory over CSU-W’s Manuella Eloundou-Ng. The Redbirds kept the momentum going as they racked up wins at numbers six, two and one, including a three-set thriller to end the match. Tijana Zlatanovic finished the game ranked number one, taking a 4-6, 7-6, 10-3 win as the Redbirds go to 5-1 this spring. The Redbirds return to action next weekend for a trip to East Lansing, where they take on Xavier on Saturday before taking on the host Spartans of Michigan State next Sunday. Final Results: State of Illinois (7), State of Chicago (0) Singles competition 1. Tijana Zlatanovic (ILS) def. Cali Fuller (CSU-W) 4-6, 7-6, 10-3

2. Alexandra Abyasov (ILS) def. Kristina Pukhaeva (CSU-W) 7-6 (8-6), 6-3

3. Nevena Kolarevic (ILS) def. Katarina Dukic (CSU-W) 6-2, 6-2

4. Tara Damjanovic (ILS) def. Manuela Eloundou-Ng (CSU-W) 7-5, 6-2

5. Silvia Pomarolli (ILS) def. Ethel Li (CSU-W) 6-1, 6-0

6. Elena Jankulovska (ILS) def. Amina Taibi (CSU-W) 6-4, 6-3 Doubles competition 1. Tijana Zlatanovic / Tara Damjanovic (ILS) def. Sofia Sedovich/Cali Fuller (CSU-W) 6-1

2. Kristina Pukhaeva/Manuella Eloundou-Ng (CSU-W) v. Alexandra Abyasov / Silvia Pomarolli (ILS) 5-5

3. Nevena Kolarevic / Elena Jankulovska (ILS) def. Katarina Dukic/Ethel Li (CSU-W) 6-3

