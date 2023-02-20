Houston returns to No. 1 in the men’s basketball poll

The Houston Cougars returned to No. 1 in the AP men’s basketball poll for the third time this season on Monday, as Northwestern and Texas A&M stormed into the rankings after each had a pair of impressive wins last week.

The Cougars, on a seven-game winning streak, jumped Alabama and back to first place, spending two weeks in November and December and having another two weeks last month. They received 48 first place votes from the 62-member national media panel to claim No. 1 with only two weeks left in the regular season.

Editors’ Picks

1 Related

“This is my fourth year coaching these guys; we’ve developed a really good program here,” said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, referring to his veteran leaders who went to a Final Four two years ago and the Elite Eight last season . “But the emphasis is on ‘we have.’ One person isn’t doing it. I’m proud of our program. I’m proud of everyone who participates.”

The Crimson Tide dropped just one spot after losing to Tennessee and routed Georgia in their only week at No. 1. They held onto seven votes for the top spot, while Kansas also earned seven to climb two spots to No. 3 in this week’s poll.

UCLA remained at No. 4, while Purdue moved down two places to round out the top five.

Team File 1.Houston (48) 25-2 2. Alabama (7) 23-4 3. Kansas (7) 22-5 4.UCLA 23-4 5. Purdue 24-4 6.Virginia 21-4 7.Arizona 24-4 8. Texas 21-6 9. Baylor 20-7 10. Marquette 21-6 11.Tennessee 20-7 12. Gonzaga 23-5 13.Miami 22-5 14. State of Kansas 20-7 15. Saint Mary 24-5 16. Xavier 20-7 17. Indiana 19-8 18. U Conn 20-7 19.Creighton 18-9 20. Providence 20-7 21. Northwest 20-7 22. State of San Diego 21-5 23. Iowa State 17-9 24. T.C.U 18-9 25. Texas A&M 20-7

“We’re not as good a basketball team tactically as last year’s basketball team,” said Jayhawks coach Bill Self, whose team is trying to become the first back-to-back national champion since Florida in 2006 and ’07. “From a competitive point of view, this team is equivalent or comparable to that team.”

That was evident on Saturday, as the Jayhawks rallied from 17 down to defeat No. 9 Baylor 87-71 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Virginia was ranked No. 6 after beating Louisville and Notre Dame last week. Arizona placed seventh, while Texas dropped two spots to eighth after losing to Texas Tech and needing overtime to beat Oklahoma. Baylor held on to his spot while Marquette reached the top 10 for the first time since February 25, 2019.

The Volunteers dropped to No. 11 after following up their win over Alabama with a loss to Kentucky. Gonzaga, Miami and Kansas State were next, with Saint Mary’s giving the West Coast Conference two teams in the top 15.

The Gaels (24-5, 13-1) and Bulldogs (23-5, 12-2) both play midweek games before their showdown on Saturday.

Xavier held steady at No. 16, while Indiana, UConn, Creighton and Providence rounded out the top 20.

Northwestern entered the poll at No. 21 for the first time in more than two years after upsetting Purdue with wins over the Hoosiers and Iowa two weeks ago. San Diego State, Iowa State, and TCU were next, and Texas A&M rejoined the poll after spending a week at No. 24 in November.

“We didn’t get ahead of ourselves,” said Wildcats coach Chris Collins. “We had big ambitions about who we could be, and not many people believed it. I’m sure a lot of people laughed at them. But we had them and they were real. And these guys followed through on them. But we’re still always in the moment For me it is not time for reflection.

“We want more,” Collins said. “We can think about the end of the year, when everything will be ready in a month. And we can look back on the ups and downs. But we are now doing our utmost to stay in the moment.”

IN AND OUT

The Wildcats, winners of five in a row, and the Aggies entered the poll at the expense of NC State and Florida Atlantic. The Wolfpack lost to Syracuse on Tuesday and the Owls lost to Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

RISE AND FALL

There was little movement in this week’s poll. Providence made the biggest climb just four places to No. 20 after victories over Creighton and Villanova. Iowa State also made the biggest drop in four sports to No. 23 after beating TCU with a loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big 12 continues to lead the way with six teams in the AP Top 25 and Oklahoma State receiving a vote. The Big East has five teams in the poll — all of them in the top 20 — while the SEC and Big Ten have three teams each.