Softball closes Winthrop Eagles Classic





ROCK HILL, SC North Carolina A&T softball ended its game in the Winthrop Eagle Classic at Terry Field on Sunday. The Aggies went 0-5 into the Classic after an 11-0 loss in six innings to Queens University of Charlotte. The Aggies collected four hits that day, including one extra basehit. The lone extra basehit was by freshmen Gabriel Williams who hit a triple in the fourth inning. Junior Aylxx Estrada, junior Desiana Patmon and freshmen Megan Ellis recorded the other three hits for A&T. Ellis led the Aggies during the Classic by going 4-for-10 (.400) with a double and five bases total in four games played. Patmon led the Aggies with three RBIs and a home run. The Aggies fell to 1-7 this season. Meanwhile, Queens got his second win at the Classic over the Aggies, improving to 6-2. Four Royals had multi-hit games and Lindsey DeRoeck homered. Queens led only 3–0 going into the visitor’s fifth before a pair of wild pitches from A&T allowed two runs to score. But the big Royal hits came in its sixth inning. Jordyn Thompson got the biggest hit when she hit a three-run RBI double with the bases loaded down the left field line to give the Royals a 9-0 lead. Haley Hmiel kept the inning going by drawing a walk. Hmiel and pinch runner Juhles Kelly advanced to second and third base on a passed ball before Kayla Smith walked to load the bases. It set up a two-run double by Kasidi Staley that scored Kelly and Hmiel for an 11-0 Queens lead. A&T needed four runs in its sixth to keep the game going in the seventh. Patmon gave the Aggies hope with an one-out single, but Williams popped up and Patmon was caught stealing to end the game. Gerlea Patton led the Royals in going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Autumn Courtney (3-0) got the win for Queens and Sharla Kilpatrick got the loss for the Aggies. The Aggies will play in another tournament next week as Georgia Southern hosts the GATA Challenge in Statesboro, Georgia. The Challenge starts on February 24 and runs through Sunday, February 26. The Aggies face Georgia Southern three times and Middle Tennessee twice. .

