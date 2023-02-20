Rifle qualifies for NCAA Championships, placed 5th – UK Athletics





LEXINGTON, Ky. The University of Kentucky rifle team has qualified for the NCAA Rifle Championships for the 29th time in program history, as the Wildcats were one of eight teams selected to compete in the 2023 championships. The national event will take place March 10-11 at the University of Akron’s James A Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. Individual and team competition in smallbore is scheduled for Friday, March 10, while air rifle competition is on Saturday, March 11. Kentucky, which currently ranks fifth nationally and has been the regular Great American Rifle Conference Championship, has won the national title four times in 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2022 with six runner-up finishes. it’s always good to hear your name called and officially cement your spot at the NCAA Championships, said head coach Harry Mullins. We didn’t get as high a qualifying score as we could have and hopefully our side will learn from some of the mistakes and get better in the coming weeks before the championships start. Last Saturday’s NCAA Qualifying Score was the final factor determining the field for the 2023 NCAA Rifle Championships. The overall average of each team’s three scores was already recorded based on each team’s three highest regular season scores fired from three different locations. Last weekend’s qualifying score was added to that average and the teams with the top eight combined scores qualified for the NCAA Championship. The UK’s three scores counted as part of the NCAA qualifying score were the 4742 home vs. Navy and North Georgia on Oct. 29, an impressive 4741 fired at Ole Miss on Nov. 19, and the 4739 vs. Georgia Southern in Alaska on January 1. 15. Adding UK’s 4716 qualifying score and UK’s total for NCAA selection was 9456.67, placing the Wildcats fifth. TCU is ranked first at 9498.67 with WVU second, Alaska Fairbanks third, and Murray State fourth. Ole Miss, Nebraska and Air Force close out the eight-team field. Kentucky has an average of 2342.21 in smallbore and 2378.43 in air rifle for a season average of 4720.64. Kentucky has the second best air rifle team score in the country this season, earning a 2392 at Ole Miss in November. Earlier this month, Kentucky defeated West Virginia for the fourth consecutive season to earn its fourth consecutive Great America Rifle Conference Regular season championship. Freshman Sofia Ceccarello leads Kentucky individually this season with a 589.333 average in smallbore and 598.167 in air rifle. Clark, Shaner and Nelson follow her with strong averages. Clark earns an average of 586,846 in smallbore and 594,154 in airgun, while Shaner earns 584,091 in smallbore and 594,182 in airgun and Nelson posts a 583,538 in smallbore and 591,385 in airgun. Freshman Martin Voss has an average of 583,615 in smallbore and 590,769 in air rifle, while sophomore Allison Buesseler earns an average of 582,154 in smallbore and 591,769 in air rifle. Sellers, Thompson and Hamilton are having good seasons. Sellers earn an average of 580 in a small bore and 589 in an air rifle, while Thompson posts an average of 575,545 in a small bore and 587,636 in an air rifle and Hamilton posts an average of 575 in a small bore and 584,364 in an air rifle. Sophomores Kayla Kalenza and Tori Kopelen average 577,167 and 574,625, respectively, in smallbore and 589,417 and 586,714, respectively, in air rifle. Freshman AJ Hotko earns 566,818 in smallbore and 584 in air rifle and has had back-to-back strong matches for the UK. The final event in the UK prior to the National Championships is the annual GARC Championships. The competition begins on Saturday, February 25 and ends on Sunday, February 26 in Morgantown, West Virginia. For more information on the Kentucky rifle team, visit UKathletics.com or follow up on UKRifle Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.

