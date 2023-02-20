Virginia Tech’s Kitley, Florida State Latson earns ACC WBB Weekly Honors





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, and Florida state guard TaNiya Latson earned Rookie of the Week honors. Kitley earned her third weekly honor of the season, while Latson claimed her conference-record 10th Rookie of the Week award. The weekly ACC women’s basketball awards are voted on by the league’s Blue Ribbon Panel. Kitley averaged a double-double and posted a pair of 20-point performances as the Hokies extended their winning streak to a conference-best six wins in a row last week. The Summerfield, North Carolina native averaged 22.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.5 blocks as she finished the week 19-for-34 (55.9 percent) from the floor. In Thursday’s 61-45 victory over No. 9 Duke, the center matched a game high with 20 points left along with 11 boards. During Sunday’s Senior Night victory over NC State, Kitley recorded her 50th career double-double, as she posted 24 points, 10 rebounds with seven blocks. The most seven rejections shared by an ACC player this season are the second most in her career. Latson surpassed former Wake Forest standout Tracy Connor (1992-93) and Duke star Elizabeth Williams (2011-12) for most Rookie of the Week selections in a season with 10. The Miami, Florida native averaged 25 0 points per game and shot 54.3 percent (19-for-35) from the field in conference wins over Syracuse and Georgia Tech. The guard tied a game-high 19 points, including 12 in the second half, to power the Seminoles to a 78-65 home win over Syracuse on Thursday. With her 19 points, she became only the fourth FSU player to reach 600 points in a season. On Sunday, Latson recorded her seventh 30-point performance of the year with a game-high 31 points in an 80-66 home win over Georgia Tech. 2022-23 ACC Player of the Week Awards November 14 TaNiya Latson, Florida State

November 21 TaNiya Latson, Florida State

New Moon. 28 Deja Kelly, North Carolina

December 5 Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Dec. 12 Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

December 19 Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Dec. 27 Chrislyn Carr, Louisville

Jan. 2 TaNiya Latson, State of Florida

January 9 Dontavia Waggoner, Boston College

January 16 Hailey Van Lith, Louisville

January 23 Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

January 30 Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse

Feb. 6 Jasmine Roberts, Miami

February 10, 13 Georgia Amore, Virginia Tech

February 20 Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech 2022-23 ACC Rookie of the Week Awards November 14 TaNiya Latson, Florida State

November 21 TaNiya Latson, Florida State

November 28 TaNiya Latson, Florida State

Dec. 5 TaNiya Latson, State of Florida

Dec. 12 TaNiya Latson, State of Florida

Dec. 19 TaNiya Latson, State of Florida

Dec. 27 TaNiya Latson, State of Florida

Jan. 2 TaNiya Latson, State of Florida

Jan. 9 Taina Mair, Boston College

Jan. 16 TaNiya Latson, State of Florida

Jan. 23 Tonie Morgan, Georgia Tech

January 30 Paulina Paris, North Carolina

February 6 Tonie Morgan, Georgia Tech

February 13, Kayla McPherson, North Carolina

Feb. 20 TaNiya Latson, State of Florida

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2023/2/20/virginia-techs-kitley-florida-state-earn-acc-wbb-weekly-honors.aspx

