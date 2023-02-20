Nicholson earns spot on first AAC weekly honors list





Molly Meters Director, Strategic Brand Engagement CINCINNATI Cincinnati redshirt junior Ryan Nicholson earned a spot on the weekly honor roll of the American Athletic Conference, the league bureau announced Monday. Nicholson, of Louisville, Ky., hit .600 (6-for-10) with a home run, two RBIs, four runs scored and two walks as the Bearcats won two games opening weekend. This is the first AAC weekly recognition of Nicholson’s career. The first baseman had two multi-hit games, a 1,000 slugging percentage and a .667 on-base percentage over three games. Nicholson went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored in a 9-4 victory over Georgia State on Saturday. He made his 100th career start in game one of the twin bill. On Sunday, he went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored as the Bearcats defeated Georgia State in the final game of the series, 6-4. The Bearcats are back on the diamond on Friday when they face No. 7 Florida for a three-game series in Gainesville, Florida. //MAP INFORMATION The Cincinnati home opener is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, as the Bearcats prepare to host 25 home games at UC Baseball Stadium. Fans currently have several options to secure their spot this year, including season tickets, group packages and individual tickets. For more information about the 2023 season, visit GoBearcats.com/Tickets or call 1-877-CATS-TIX (1-877-228-7849). //FOLLOW THE BEARCATS For current updates, follow @GoBearcatsBASE on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

