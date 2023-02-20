App Status aims for 4-0 Start as they travel to High Point on Tuesday

BOONE, NC App State Baseball will start a 4-0 season for the first time since 2011 as they travel to High Point to face the Panthers. The first ball is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Willard Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

EXPLORING THE MOUNTAIN LIMITERS

App State starts 3-0 for the first time since 2013, following a weekend win by Queens. App State’s starting pitchers allowed only two earned runs combined in 12.2 innings of work, while striking out 14 over the weekend. At the plate, the Mountaineers posted a team OPS of .935. Andrew Terrell homered twice in the ballgame on Sunday, while Austin St Laurent And Xavier Moronta also hit home runs on the weekend. Hayden Cross drove in seven of the Mountaineers’ 23 runs over the three-game set. App State won Friday’s and Saturday’s games by identical 5-2 scores to claim the final on Sunday, 13-5.

EXPLORE THE PANTHERS

The Panthers also won 3-0 for the first time since 2020, putting Bryant at home with a win to start the campaign. Blake Sutton hit three home runs this weekend and drove in six. Reigning first-team All-Conference starter Sam Garcia set the tone for the weekend, striking out eight in five innings of work on Friday night. Fellow 2022 All-Conference selections Sean Duffy, Adam Stuart and Everett Vaughn also return for the Panthers this season. The Panthers went 23-33 overall and 14-10 in Big South play in 2022. Their season was marked by a three-game sweep of the College of Charleston in non-conference play.

SERIES HISTORY

App State and High Point come together in the 58e all-time encounter in a series stretching all the way back to 1956. App State dominated last year’s game, winning 17-9 in their highest-scoring game of the season. App State blew open the game with a six-run fifth inning, highlighted by a grand slam of Luke Drumheller , part of a three-hit game. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series, 33-24.

SUMMARY 2022

App State finished in 9e place in the Sun Belt Conference in 2022 with a record of 19-32 overall and 10-20 in Sun Belt play. The Mountaineers earned a victory over Little Rock in the opening round of the Sun Belt Tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals, where they fell to Georgia Southern. The mountaineers were led by Austin St Laurent , who was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, as well as earning Freshman All-American Honors from Collegiate Baseball. He became only the fifth player in App State history to earn freshman of the year honors. Catcher Hayden Cross was also named second-team All-Conference for App State. On the mound, the Mountaineers battled with injuries throughout the year, with their three weekend starters missing a combined 10 starts in 14 weeks. Xander Hamilton led the way with nine strikeouts in each of his first five appearances of the season, second in the nation with 51 strikeouts, before being hampered by injury.

START STRONG

App State is off to its best start in over a decade after beating Queens in their opening weekend series. The Mountaineers are now 3-0 for the first time since 2013, when they defeated NC State in Raleigh on opening day, and after the next two games of the series with the Wolfpack were canceled due to a winter storm, the Mountaineers defeated Canisius and Butler. in Boone. The game against the Wolfpack featured a Jaylin Davis (Red Sox) homering off All-American Carlos Rodon (Yankees) on the first pitch of his first collegiate at bat. The last time App State started a season 4-0 was in 2011 when they won Maryland-Eastern Shore at home to start the year, followed by a midweek win over Gardner-Webb.

GET OFF THE BROOMS

App State completed a three-game sweep on their first weekend of the year, beating Queens 5-2 on both Friday and Saturday before working their way to a 13-5 win in the Finals. The three-game sweep was the Mountaineers’ first since March 19–21, 2021, when they opened the Sun Belt game by defeating Arkansas State at home. The last time App State won a non-conference opponent was in 2020 when they defeated Charleston Southern in three straight games, March 6-8. Those three wins were part of a six-game winning streak for the Mountaineers that was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEXT ONE:

App State takes on North Carolina A&T in a three-game weekend series. The teams will begin the set at 4 p.m. Friday at Truist Point Stadium in High Point. The Mountaineers will then host the Aggies in their home opener at Smith Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday in a game that will air on ESPN+. On Sunday, the two teams will face each other at War Memorial Stadium in Greensboro at 1 p.m. The Aggies are 3-0 on the season after a three-game sweep of Maryland-Eastern Shore. They take on Davidson for a pair of midweek matches, Tuesday and Thursday.