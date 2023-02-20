Baseball preview: A&M-Corpus Christi – University of Texas Athletics

TEXAS USA. TEXAS A&M CORPUS CHRISTI

February 21, 2023

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Time: Tuesday at 5 p.m

TV:Longhorn Network

Radio: 104.9 FM De Hoorn/1260 AM

Live Stats: https://texassports.com/sidearmstats/baseball

THE MATCHTexas is set for its home opener at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, host of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Texas is 24-5 all-time against A&M-Corpus Christi and the Longhorns have an 18-4 lead in Austin. The Longhorns have won four consecutive games against the Islanders, including two games last season at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi. The Islanders have a 2-1 record after a series over UT Arlington on opening weekend.

A LOOK AT THE LONGHORNSThe Longhorns have some new faces on the roster and coaching staff as they aim to advance to the College World Series for the third season in a row. On the coaching staff, Steve Rodriguez will work with the hitters and infielders while Woody Williams will coach the pitchers. The roster features 10 freshmen and nine transfers who will compete for several key roles after the Longhorns lost seven everyday starters in the lineup and two veteran starting pitchers. Outfielders Eric Kennedy And Dylan Campbell and infielder Mitchell Dale are the most experienced position players on the roster. Luke Gordon returns to the staff pitching after being named second-team All-Big 12 last season. The Longhorns could also see the return of Tanner Witt to the mound after missing most of last season.

THE TRANSFERSThe Longhorns have seven transfers from Division I programs that could make an immediate impact, including outfielder Porter Brown (TCU), infielder Tanner Carlson (Long Beach State), catcher Garrett Guillemette (USC), RHP Cody Howard (Baylor) RHP Charlie Hurley (USC), LHP David Shaw (Rice) and RHP Heston Tole (Arkansas). In addition, RHP DJ Burke and LHP Chris Stuart transferred from San Jacinto College.

EAST WEST HOME IS BESTTexas went 27-7 in the friendly atmosphere at UFCU Disch-Falk Field last season. During the regular season, Texas played a total of 34 games at home and 30 games away from UFCU Disch-Falk Field. In home games, Texas had a .340 team batting average and a .990 fielding percentage. The Longhorns also averaged a program-record 6,918 fans in attendance last season, the fifth-highest average attendance in the nation.

OWN THE DISCMuch of the Longhorns’ success was under head coach David Pierce home domination has become. Since 2017, Texas has produced a 148-40 (.787) record at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, including a 27-7 record last season. Since the stadium opened in 1975, Texas has gone 1580-400-3 at home for a .798 winning percentage. The fan base has also done a great job of making the Disch a difficult place to play. With the exception of the 2021 season due to limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas has led the Big 12 for 15 consecutive seasons.

THE GRIDThe 2023 schedule includes 36 home games at UFCU Disch-Falk Field after opening the season at the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington. In the Big 12, the Longhorns play Texas Tech, Kansas State, Oklahoma and West Virginia and travel to Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU and Kansas. Texas also has a big midweek game at home, welcoming LSU to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on February 28.

DEFENSE WIN CHAMPIONSHIPIt’s an old saying that came true during Texas’ journey to back-to-back College World Series appearances in 2021 and 2022. During the 2021 season, the Longhorns’ .980 fielding percentage led the Big 12 and was the 10th best percentage in the nation. In 2022, Texas set the program record and led all of Division-I Baseball in fielding percentage of .985.

PRE-SEASON EEATwo Longhorn pitchers Luke Gordon And Tanner Witt were named to the All-Big 12 Preseason team. Last season, Gordon went 7-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 85.2 innings pitched after going into the weekend rotation. Witt made two starts on the mound in the 2022 season before undergoing season-ending surgery. He finished with a 2-0 record, an 1.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched.

INFIELD HIT MACHINEThroughout his career on the Forty Acres, Eric Kennedy has used his speed as a means to get on base. With seven infield singles (three bunts) in the first season, Kennedy now has a career-high 58 infield singles (31 bunts). In 2021, Kennedy had 27 infield singles, including 16 bunts.

SMOKESSeveral freshmen will play a major role this season, including infielders Jalin Flores (San Antonio) and Jared Thomas (Waxahachie). Flores will likely start at third base on Opening Day, while Thomas is expected to be the Longhorns starting first baseman. Besides, infielders Jayden Duplantier And Cade O’Hara catcher Ryan Galvan fielder Max Beleu and jars Kobe Minchey , Max Grubs And Pier George all could find significant playing time.

EXPLOSIVE DISPOSAL SERVICETexas shattered the program record for most home runs in a season in 2022, hitting 128 bombs in 69 games. Home run totals led the Big 12 and placed third nationally. Seven different Longhorn players hit 10 home runs for the first time in the program’s history. Only one of those players with more than 10 home runs from last season will return in 2023, so Dylan Campbell hit 10 bombs as a sophomore. In all, only 23 of the home runs were hit by returning players.

HEAR THEMIn partnership with Learfield IMG College, Texas games will be broadcast on the Austin Radio Network primarily on 104.9 The Horn and AM 1260. Craig Way handles primary play-by-play duties alongside Roger Wallace. Fans of this season will also hear analysis from Longhorn greats Keith Moreland, Ty Harrington and Nathan Thornhill throughout the season.

WATCH THEMNearly all Texas home games this season will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network. The team of Keith Moreland and Greg Swindell will return to the stand to call the action for all 36 home games.