Penn State and Rutgers earn Big Ten Softball Weekly Awards





Player of the week

Kyleigh Sand, Rutgers

Jr. SS Norco, California Norco Major: Labor and Employment Relations Hit .500 with a .625 slugging percentage and .579 on-base percentage in five games at the Mardi Gras Classic in Mobile, Ala.

Had at least one hit in all five games, including two hits in the final three games of the February 18-19 tournament vs. Mississippi Valley State and host South Alabama (twice)

Also scored two runs in each of the first three tournament games on February 17-18 against Missouri State and Mississippi Valley State (twice), helping Rutgers to its best start since 1980 (8-1)

Has now reached base in 46 consecutive games and is second on the Big Ten all-time list behind only Northwesterns Adrienne Monka (59 in 2011-12)

Earns her third career Big Ten Player of the Week award

Final Rutgers Player of the Week: Kyleigh Sand (February 13, 2023) Pitcher of the week

Bailey Parshall, Penn State

Sr. LHP Belle Vernon, Pa. Belle Vernon Area Major: Health Policy and Administration Went 2-0 with an 0.00 ERA, threw two complete game shutouts and struckout 22 while walking three and giving up only four hits in 15.0 innings of work last weekend as the Nittany Lions started their season with a 4-0 record at the UNF-JU tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.

Throw a one-hit shutout and fan out for nine in a victory over North Florida on February 17

Added a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in a win over Jacksonville on February 18

Picks up her third career Big Ten Pitcher of the Week award

Final Penn State Pitcher of the Week: Bailey Parshall (March 21, 2022) Freshman of the week

Paige Maynard, Penn State

RHP Shady Spring, W.Va. Shady Spring Major: Biology Became the first Penn State pitcher in program history to throw a no-hitter in her college debut, defeating Bethune-Cookman on February 18 at the UNF-JU Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

She struckout four and did not walk a batter in her seven innings in the circle

She got one batter over the minimum and didn’t allow a runner beyond second base, only two errors stood between her and a perfect game

Captures her first Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

Final Penn State Freshman of the Week: Madison Seifert (April 18, 2016) 2023 Big Ten Softball Awards

February 13 PL: Kyleigh Sand, Jr., RU

P: Courtney Wallace, Sr., NEB

Q: Jess Oakland, MINN February 20 PL: Kyleigh Sand, Jr., RU

P: Bailey Parshall, Sr., PSU

Q: Paige Maynard, PSU Big Ten Conference(bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate education, and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten Conference has maintained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce academic priority in the lives of students competing in peer athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide more than $200 million in direct financial assistance to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.

