Black History Month Spotlights: Alex Frazier





During Black History Month, App State Athletics highlights some of the accomplishments and perspectives of coaches, administrators, and staff who serve as role models for our student-athletes. Today we hear from freshman assistant women’s basketball coach, Alex Frazier . Frazier joined the women’s basketball staff on June 1, 2022 after serving as the Director of Recruiting at her alma mater, East Carolina. The Lawrenceville, Georgia native played point guard for ECU from 2015-19. Q: Why is celebrating BlackHistory important to you? Frazier: It helps young Blackathletes remember where they came from and how far we’ve come as a whole. For me it is a constant reminder to work hard for the generation behind me, to create opportunities that were once created for me. Question: Is there a character in BlackHistory whose story particularly appeals to you? Frazier: There’s no specific person, but the BlackPower salute from the 1968 Olympics appeals to me because they won for a country that at one point didn’t see them as human beings because they were black. The perseverance to fight through that kind of adversity and still stand boldly on the top podium to make a statement is powerful to me. Fearlessly using a platform that would attract the attention of many, regardless of the backlash that would ensue. This is how progress is made: by people who stand boldly for what they believe, willing to stand for something rather than standing quietly in the crowd. Question: How do you share BlackHistory with App State student-athletes and/or staff? Frazier: I believe it’s just a constant conversation, past and present. Q: Why is it important to have representation in athletics? Frazier: It’s important to have representation within athletics because those who are like you know what you’re going through on a deeper level. Seeing someone similar to you in a role you want to be one day can help you believe it’s possible to achieve. Q: What is the biggest piece of advice you would give someone looking for a career in college athletics? Frazier: My biggest piece of advice for someone who wants to get into college athletics is to get into it for the right reasons, which are the athletes who attend the school. The opportunity to play a college sport is an amazing experience that requires many sacrifices and it is up to the athletic department and everyone involved to try and make it the best possible experience for every student-athlete. Keep the kids first.

