Spartan Baseball ends trip to Arizona with MSU’s 7-1 victory over Grand Canyon

Michigan State ends extended weekend 3-1 in opening game of the season.

PHOENIX – Michigan State Baseball capped its extended weekend trip the Phoenix with a 7-1 victory for MSU at Grand Canyon on Monday afternoon at GCU Ballpark.

After playing three games in the 2023 MLB Desert Invitational, the Spartans remained in Phoenix to face the Antelopes in a game not affiliated with the tournament.

Monday’s action began with a moment of silence and a prayer from the Grand Canyon in tribute and remembrance of the mass shooting on the East Lansing campus on Monday, Feb. 13, in which three MSU students were killed and five hospitalized. included. Michigan State University canceled classes this week following the deaths of three students, juniors Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner and sophomore Brian Fraser.

Michigan State players again wore “Spartan Strong” decals on their helmets as a tribute, and several players also had personal tributes. Several Grand Canyon fans offered messages of support and condolences to players, coaches and support staff, as well as Spartan fans.

Senior pitcher Andrew Carson made the first start of his Spartan career, making 26 relief appearances in 2022. Carson batted 6.0 IP, with only three hits and three strikeouts, leading to one unearned run. sophomore Ryan Szczepaniak threw 2.0 IP with a few K’s with only one hit and no runs, while senior Wyatt Rush ended with the final 1.0 IP, striking out two with only one hit and no runs. The three Spartan pitchers combined for 9.0 IP, five hits, one unearned run and seven strikeouts.

At the plate, the Spartans again hit double digits for the third time in four games, with 15 Monday, led by junior infielder Brock Vradenburg Going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Junior infielder Trent Farquhar went 2-for-4 with three runs scored while fellow junior infielder Mitch Jeb went 2-for-5 with two ribbies and a run scored. Junior outfielder Jack Frank senior outfielder Casey Mayes and sophomore designated hitter Sam Bush all had two hits each.

The Spartans got on the board first by a few runs in the third when Farquhar started the rally with a double to right, moved to third on a Jebb groundout and scored on an RBI single off Vradenburg’s right . Frank followed with a single through the middle and Mayes drive into Vradenburg with a single to center right for a 2-0 MSU lead.

GCU got one run back in the bottom of the fourth and took advantage of an MSU-error to finish inside 2-1.

The Spartans regained their two-run lead with a run in the top of the fifth, when again Farquhar started the rally, this time hit by a pitch to lead outside the frame. Jebb then hit a triple on the opposite field down the left field line to drive in Farquhar and put the visiting Spartans on top, 3-1.

Michigan State threatened in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with two outs, but Jebb was denied a hit and RBI by GCU right fielder Cade Verdusco with a dive stop on Jebb’s knock just down the right field line, to thwart the Spartan threat. .

MSU tacked on a run in the seventh on sac-fly by Kark, driving into Vradenburg, who led off with a single and advanced to third base on a double by Frank. The Spartans then hung a third spot on the board in the top of the eighth, when Ziegler doubled down the right field-line, followed by Farquhar reaching on an error, and Ziegler advanced to third on a throwing error. Jebb then singled through the right side to bring Ziegler to the plate, and Vradenburg was next and hit an RBI single to bring Farquhar to the plate, and Frank followed with a sac-fly to drive in Jebb and give MSU a 7 -1 lead.

Szczepaniak held off the Lopes before Rush came on in the ninth inning to seal the win for MSU.

Continuing their action on the road, the Spartans head to South Carolina next weekend, playing USC-Upstate, Gardner-Webb and Presbyterian on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

