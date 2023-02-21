Sports
Spartan Baseball ends trip to Arizona with MSU’s 7-1 victory over Grand Canyon
Spartan Baseball ends trip to Arizona with MSU’s 7-1 victory over Grand Canyon
Michigan State ends extended weekend 3-1 in opening game of the season.
PHOENIX – Michigan State Baseball capped its extended weekend trip the Phoenix with a 7-1 victory for MSU at Grand Canyon on Monday afternoon at GCU Ballpark.
After playing three games in the 2023 MLB Desert Invitational, the Spartans remained in Phoenix to face the Antelopes in a game not affiliated with the tournament.
Monday’s action began with a moment of silence and a prayer from the Grand Canyon in tribute and remembrance of the mass shooting on the East Lansing campus on Monday, Feb. 13, in which three MSU students were killed and five hospitalized. included. Michigan State University canceled classes this week following the deaths of three students, juniors Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner and sophomore Brian Fraser.
Michigan State players again wore “Spartan Strong” decals on their helmets as a tribute, and several players also had personal tributes. Several Grand Canyon fans offered messages of support and condolences to players, coaches and support staff, as well as Spartan fans.
Senior pitcher Andrew Carson made the first start of his Spartan career, making 26 relief appearances in 2022. Carson batted 6.0 IP, with only three hits and three strikeouts, leading to one unearned run. sophomore Ryan Szczepaniak threw 2.0 IP with a few K’s with only one hit and no runs, while senior Wyatt Rush ended with the final 1.0 IP, striking out two with only one hit and no runs. The three Spartan pitchers combined for 9.0 IP, five hits, one unearned run and seven strikeouts.
At the plate, the Spartans again hit double digits for the third time in four games, with 15 Monday, led by junior infielder Brock Vradenburg Going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Junior infielder Trent Farquhar went 2-for-4 with three runs scored while fellow junior infielder Mitch Jeb went 2-for-5 with two ribbies and a run scored. Junior outfielder Jack Franksenior outfielder Casey Mayes and sophomore designated hitter Sam Bush all had two hits each.
The Spartans got on the board first by a few runs in the third when Farquhar started the rally with a double to right, moved to third on a Jebb groundout and scored on an RBI single off Vradenburg’s right . Frank followed with a single through the middle and Mayes drive into Vradenburg with a single to center right for a 2-0 MSU lead.
GCU got one run back in the bottom of the fourth and took advantage of an MSU-error to finish inside 2-1.
The Spartans regained their two-run lead with a run in the top of the fifth, when again Farquhar started the rally, this time hit by a pitch to lead outside the frame. Jebb then hit a triple on the opposite field down the left field line to drive in Farquhar and put the visiting Spartans on top, 3-1.
Michigan State threatened in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with two outs, but Jebb was denied a hit and RBI by GCU right fielder Cade Verdusco with a dive stop on Jebb’s knock just down the right field line, to thwart the Spartan threat. .
MSU tacked on a run in the seventh on sac-fly by Kark, driving into Vradenburg, who led off with a single and advanced to third base on a double by Frank. The Spartans then hung a third spot on the board in the top of the eighth, when Ziegler doubled down the right field-line, followed by Farquhar reaching on an error, and Ziegler advanced to third on a throwing error. Jebb then singled through the right side to bring Ziegler to the plate, and Vradenburg was next and hit an RBI single to bring Farquhar to the plate, and Frank followed with a sac-fly to drive in Jebb and give MSU a 7 -1 lead.
Szczepaniak held off the Lopes before Rush came on in the ninth inning to seal the win for MSU.
Continuing their action on the road, the Spartans head to South Carolina next weekend, playing USC-Upstate, Gardner-Webb and Presbyterian on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Fans can follow the action with “Watch Live” and “Live Stats” links on MSUSpartans.com when available.
|
Sources
2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2023/2/20/spartan-baseball-finishes-arizona-trip-with-7-1-victory-for-msu-over-grand-canyon.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why TikTok descended on Nicola Bulley’s village – BBC News
- China ‘deeply concerned’ about war in Ukraine, says foreign minister
- Juan Williams: The Trump cult has replaced the three Reagan pillars of the Republican Party
- Rajinikanth pledges to make late actor Mayilsamy’s wish come true | Tamil Cinema News
- NOKI FW23 “THE 22-4-1 EVOLUTIONS” Runway at LFW
- Jokowi set to compete in F1 PowerBoat Championship at Lake Toba
- Pathaan will be the first Bollywood film in almost 8 years to be released in Bangladesh
- With this Google Chrome update, your browser will no longer drain your battery.
- LHS boys’ tennis wins fifth straight game to start season, girls fall second straight – LaGrange Daily News
- Trump attacks DeSantis on social media
- Pakistan. Surrounded by supporters, Imran Khan reaches Lahore High Court for bail hearing
- India’s oligarchs under Modi face a crisis