Xavier, Butler ready for Tuesday Night Matchup

CINCINNATI – Xavier women’s basketball continues BIG EAST action at Butler on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. E.T. of Hinkle Fieldhouse.

THE MATCHUP AT BUTLER

XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-19, 0-17) at BUTLER BULLDOGS (9-17, 4-13)

Game Info – Tuesday, February 21 – 7:00 PM ET-Hinkle Fieldhouse (9,100)

Live Video (BEDN/FloSports)-flosports.link/3RvqOqo

Live Stats –bit.ly/3IbMSw

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

Record 2022-23:9-17 (4-13 GREAT EAST)

2021-22 Record:1-27 (0-18 GREAT EAST)

Post season 2021-22:No

Series history:Xavier Paths, 31-21

Last meeting:Butler 79, Xavier 65 (December 28, 2022 – Cincinnati, Ohio)

NOTABLES

Butler was selected to tie for ninth place in the Preseason BIG EAST Coaches’ Poll after posting a record of 1-27 (0-18 BIG EAST) last year. Butler is led by freshman head coach Austin Parkinson.

Butler ranks second in the BIG EAST in three-point field goal percentage (.383) and three pointers per game (7.9). The Bulldogs also rank eighth in scoring offense (61.7), ninth in scoring defense (66.4), and 11th in field goal defense (.450).

Rachel McLimore leads the team in scoring, averaging 11.5 points per game to rank 19th in the BIG EAST. Sydney Jaynes ranks sixth in the conference in field goal percentage (.508). Anna Mortag ranks third in the GREAT EAST in three-point field goal percentage (.424).

SERIES HISTORY

Xavier follows the all-time series, 32-21. The Musketeers are 2-1 in their last three games against the Bulldogs.

Xavier has been 7-12vsButler since joining the BIG EAST in 2013-14 with a 4-5 while playing at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Nine of the last 15 meetings have been decided by 10 or fewer points.

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

December 28, 2022 – Butler 79, Xavier 65 (Cincinnati, Ohio)

February 20, 2022 – Xavier 73, Butler 54 (Indianapolis, Ind.)

December 29, 2021 – Xavier 77, Butler 55 (Cincinnati, Ohio)

February 22, 2021 – Butler 73, Xavier 61 (Indianapolis, Ind.)

January 31, 2020 – Butler 63, Xavier 61 (OT) (Indianapolis, Ind.)

LAST TIME OUT VS BUTLER

Xavier dropped the first meeting between the two schools, 79-65, on December 28, 2022 at Cintas Center. The Bulldogs led by a whopping 17 points (45-28) with 59 seconds left in the first half. Xavier closed within eight points (58-50) with 1:43 left in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs ended the frame with an 8-2 run – regaining a double-digit lead (66-52) they never would to report.

Mackayla Scarlett led the Musketeers in scoring with 16 points and tied her career high in rebounding with seven rebounds. Taylor Smith 12 points added while Aanaya Harris rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.

Shelby Calhoun chipped in seven points and a game-high nine rebounds. By Blackford added nine points and two rebounds.

Xavier posted a season-high .923 free throw percentage (12-for-13). Butler had a 22-14 points-to-turnover lead, scoring two more fastbreak points (11-9). Xavier scored two more repechage points (10-8) and had a 34-18 points lead in the paint.

LAST TIME OFF

Xavier loses 72-59 at Seton Hall on February 18. The game featured three draws and five substitutions. Xavier scored six consecutive points to end the third quarter and closed within seven points (52-47). Seton Hall beat Xavier, 20-14, with 9-for-14 shooting in the last quarter to drive away for the 13-point victory.

Shelby Calhoun led the Musketeers with a season-high 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting. She also led the team in rebounding (8), assists (5) and steals (4). The four steals were also a season-high for the junior guard.

Xavier had 10 steals in the game, the team’s eighth game of the year with 10 or more steals.

Xavier posted a .473 (26-for-55) field goal percentage, the team’s highest field goal percentage in a BIG EAST game this season. The 26 field goals scored are also the most by the Musketeers in a conference game this season.

GREAT EAST WEEKLY HONORS

Xavier last had two players earn Freshman of the Week honors this season Fernanda Oval on Nov. 28.

BIG EAST WEEKLY HONOREES

November 14 – Kaleigh Addie – Freshman of the week

November 21st – Fernanda Oval – Freshman of the week

November 28 – Fernanda Oval – Freshman of the week

BLACKFORD – 1,000 POINTS CLUB

By Blackford has 1,088 career points over four seasons of basketball (was at Kent State from 2019-22 before switching to Xavier in the off-season). She has averaged 11.4 points per game during her career. Blackford is the first Xavier player to break the 1,000 mark since A’riana Gray (2017-21) who finished her career with 1,155 points.

XU BLOCK RECORDS

Xavier has 97 blocks this season, ranking seventh in single-season school history. The 97blocks also rank fifth in the BIG EAST this season, while they rank 88th in the NCAA.

individual, Courtney Prenger ranks 75th in the NCAA in total blocks (36). She is three blocks from advancing to 10th in Xavier school history for one season (10th – Terri Coughman – 39 blocks during the 1986-87 season).

NOTABLES

junior guard Mackayla Scarlett ranks 22nd in the GREAT EAST in scoring, averaging 11.1 points per game. She averaged 0.6 points per game as a freshman and 8.1 points per game as a sophomore. She also ranks sixth in free throw percentage (.828).

Mackayla Scarlett ranks 13th in the GREAT EAST in three pointers per game (1.5). Kaysia Woods ranks second on the team in three pointers made (33), while Taylor Smith ranks third (24).

In BIG EAST games only, Mackayla Scarlett ranks third in free throw percentage (.844). By Blackford ranks seventh in steals per game (1.7) and 15th in rebounding (5.7).

Two other Musketeers average eight or more points per game with newcomers Taylor Smith (8.3) and Fernanda Oval (8.9). Ovalle also ranks second on the team in field goal percentage (.439) and third in rebounding (4.5).

Fernanda Oval leads all BIG EAST freshmen in rebounding (4.5), while placing second in scoring (8.9). Georgetown’s Kennedy Fauntleroy leads all BIG EAST freshmen in scoring (11.5).

Courtney Prenger averages 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. The senior forward averaged 2.2 points and 3.0 rebounds last season. She also has 36 blocks to lead the Musketeers this season while placing third in the BIG EAST.

Xavier ranks fifth in the BIG EAST in steals (8.1). By Blackford pace the team with 29 steals while Taylor Smith ranks second with 28.

Fernanda Oval (20 points) and Mackayla Scarlett (21 points) both set career highs by scoring at SIUE on November 27. It was the first time since January 10, 2020 that Xavier had two players score 20 or more points in a game (A’riana Gray and Aaliyah Dunham each scored 20 points in Georgetown).

Xavier defeated Cincinnati 48-35 on December 9 in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout. The 35 points are the fewest a Xavier team has allowed since Nov. 17, 2018 against Fairfield (W, 48-35). The .179 field goal percentage is the lowest field goal percentage allowed by a Xavier team since November 25, 2015 (held Southeastern Louisiana to a .190 field goal percentage on 11-for-58 shooting).

Xavier had 30 assists on 33 baskets made (33-for-70) against McNeese State, the most by a BIG EAST team this season and tied for 10th in a game this season in the NCAA. The 30 assists are tied for second in single-game school history. The last time Xavier had 30 assists in a game was on December 8, 1999 against Charlotte.

Xavier opened his season with an 87-68 victory in Miami (Ohio). The 87 points are the most in a game for Xavier since December 18, 2018 against Alabama State (W, 87-58).

ABOUT THE MUSKETTERS

Aanaya Harris returns for her sophomore season after posting 9.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. She added 52 assists, 23 steals and eight blocks.

Aanaya Harris added a .463 field goal percentage that placed him second among the BIG EAST freshmen and 14th overall. Her 9.2 points per game also ranked third among conference freshmen.

Senior Shaila Beeler led the team in assists (117) and steals (34) last season, while adding 8.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. The guard ranked fourth in the BIG EAST in free throw percentage (.805) and fifth in assists (4.0).

Xavier also welcomes five newcomers: Taylor Smith (missed 2021-22 season with an injury), By Blackford (transfer from the state of Kent), Fernanda Oval , Bella Ward And June Ruiz Azkue .

SCHEDULE NOTES

The Musketeers played five of their first six BIG EAST games at Cintas Center. Xavier opened his conference schedule on Black Friday against Creighton, advancing to the 2022 NCAA Elite Eight.

Xavier will play four games on national television: in Georgetown on December 4 (FS1), against Villanova on January 1 (CBS Sports Network), against UConn on January 5 (SNY) and in UConn on February 27 (CBS Sports). Network).

The BIG EAST Tournament will be played for the third consecutive season at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The tournament will be held on March 3 and 6.

Xavier played nine non-conference games (two on the road, seven at home). The Musketeers played teams from seven different conferences (MAC, Horizon, NEC, Sun Belt, Southland, OVC, AAC). Xavier played against three teams (Old Dominion, SIUE, Eastern Michigan) for the first time in the program’s history.

Xavier played seven non-conference home games, the most non-conference home games for the Musketeers since 2018-19 (nine games).

The Musketeers have won 59 non-conference games over the past seven seasons by a score of 47-12 at Cintas Center.

XU BASKETBALL HISTORY

Xavier has made nine NCAA Tournament appearances, most recently advancing to the tournament’s second round in 2011.

The Musketeers’ best NCAA Tournament finish was in 2001 and 2010 when XU advanced to the Elite Eight.

POLL OF GREAT EAST COACHES

1. UConn (10) 100 2. Creighton 89 3. Villa Nova (1) 83 T-4. DePaul 68 T-4. Seton Hall 68 6. Marquette 56 7. St John’s 47 8. Providence 34 T-9. butler 21 T-9. Georgetown 21 11. Xavier 18

NEXT ONE

The Musketeers return to action against Marquette on Saturday, February 25. The tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET from Cintas Center.