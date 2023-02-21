Ivy Championships Up Next For No. 24 Men’s Swimming & Diving





Day Four Prelims|Final day four PRINCETON, New Jersey Princeton University’s No. 24 men’s swimming and diving team will begin competition on Wednesday, February 22 at the 2023 League Championships at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The championships end on Saturday, February 25. Finals will begin at 6pm on Wednesday, February 22, with the remaining three days of the feature featuring a prelime session starting at 11am followed by a finals session at 6pm. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and a 5-2 record in the Ivy League competition. Princeton will aim to take it one step further than in 2022, when the Tigers finished a close second to Harvard with 1,492 points to the Crimson’s 1,596. Eight 2022 All-Ivy honors return to Princeton, including two-time High Point Swimmer of the Meet Raunak Khosla . Khosla collected First Team All-Ivy honors in the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 Butterfly in 2022. Dylan Porges was also a first-team winner in the 500 freestyle along with a second-team winner in the 1,000 freestyle. Other second team honors from 2022 include Nicholas Lime in the 500 freestyle, Tyler Hong in the 100 backstroke and Max Kreidl in the 200 butterfly stroke. Princeton also finished second and earned Second Team All-Ivy League honors in four relays in 2022; the 200 freestyle relay, the 400 freestyle relay, the 800 freestyle relay, and the 400 medley relay. Along with the Ivy League Championships, Princeton will also participate in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) Championships in Annapolis Maryland, Friday, February 25 through Sunday, February 26. Each day starts with prelims at 10am and finals at 6pm Scheme

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22

Finals (6pm) |ESPN+|Heat Sheet 1200-meter medley relay (timed final)

2800-meter freestyle relay (timed final) THURSDAY 23 FEBRUARY

Prelims (11am) |ESPN+|Heat Sheet 3500 m freestyle

4 200 meter individual medley

5 50 meter freestyle

6 preliminary rounds of 1 meter dive (13h30)

6 1-meter diving consolation finals Finals (6pm) |ESPN+|Heat Sheet 3500 m freestyle

4 200 meter individual medley

5 50 meter freestyle

6 finals of 1 meter dive

7 200-meter freestyle relay (timed final) FRIDAY FEBRUARY 24

Prelims (11am) |ESPN+|Heat Sheet 9 100-yard butterfly

10 400 meters individual medley

11 200-meter freestyle

12 100 meter breaststroke

13 100 meter backstroke

20 preliminaries of 3m diving (1:30pm)

8 1000-meter freestyle (all but fastest heat (starts at approximately 4:30 p.m.) Finals (6pm) |ESPN+|Heat Sheet 8 1000-meter freestyle (fastest heat)

9 100-yard butterfly

10 400 meters individual medley

11 200-meter freestyle

12 100 meter breaststroke

13 100 meter backstroke

20 3-meter diving consolation finals

14 400-meter medley relay (timed final) SATURDAY 25 FEBRUARY

Prelims (11am) |ESPN+|Heat Sheet 16 200 meter backstroke

17 100-meter freestyle

18 200 meter breaststroke

19 200 meter butterfly stroke

15 1650-meter freestyle (all but fastest heat) (starts at approximately 4:20 p.m.) Finals (6pm) |ESPN+|Heat Sheet 15 1650 meter freestyle (fastest heat)

16 200 meter backstroke

17 100-meter freestyle

18 200 meter breaststroke

19 200 meter butterfly stroke

20 3 meter dive finals

21 400-meter freestyle relay (timed final)

