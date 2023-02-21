UNC Hockey takes on NC State tonight at Carter-Finley Stadium

You’d be forgiven if you didn’t know that UNC has a hockey team.

Carolina Hockey plays at the club level, so instead of having any NCAA support or being able to offer scholarships, players actually pay for the right to take to the ice and compete against fellow club hockey teams. They must rent ice time at rinks all over the area, carve out time for both practice and play, and still go to school like any other student. It’s really for the love of the game system, but that doesn’t make it any less competitive.

For reference, see this goal that went viral after it was posted:

The Tar Heels play their games around the triangle, but call the Orange County Sportsplex at Hillsborough house. Their competition, the ACCHL, has teams all over the East Coast, including local rivals NC State. Like any other sport you know, they have tournaments that crown champions, but the two club teams that are 30 miles apart end up competing quite often.

The American club hockey team has historically been good, and the UNC team has struggled to win big games with them until this year. Earlier this season, however, they were able to defeat the IcePack in the signature match at PNC Arena for the Governor’s cup for the first time since it was awarded.

Except there’s a bigger signature game this season.

As all hockey fans know by now, Carter-Finley Stadium hosted the NHL’s annual Stadium Series on Saturday, between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals. To hold the event, the NHL built a temporary ice rink on the field that literally took over a week to install between the pipes, planks, ice, and so on. So why go through all that effort for just one game?

On top of other hurricane-related events, it was announced that the UNC and NC State club hockey teams would play each other tonight on the same ice the pros played on. For these guys who paid for the right to play for a year, going from ice rinks with a few hundred people to a 57,000 seat football stadium will be quite a change.

Unlike the Stadium Series, this event is free. The team charges $10 for parking around the stadium for the festivities starting at 4 p.m. with the Hurricanes Alumni Game, but otherwise the game itself is free. According to a release of the hurricanes about the Alumni Game, people can enter between Gates 8 and 9 on the east side of the stadium.

However, one thing that will be similar to the Stadium Series is that both teams will be releasing new kits for the first time. Skip states, because man, what the Tar Heels are about to bring to the ice is just awesome:

I mean, the full look with the argyle on the helmets, the throwback to the North Carolina basketball style circling the seal, the clean white and the number in the top corner – it’s just clean. How much noise did these guys make with this revelation? Jump on their Twitter timeline and you’ll see several major hockey accounts showing off these beauties. These include Spitting chiclets, AND, Bleacher report, BarDownAnd John Buccigrossthe ESPN anchor celebrating Cawlidge Hawkey (actually imagine it being said as a native of Massachusetts), and would wear a different club jersey or as hockey people call them, jerseys on the air with Scott Van Pelt saying that Club Hockey College Hockey is.

Oh did I mention You, Yes you can own one of these beauties?

Carolinas sweaters have been sold by the club hockey team for a while now website. I picked up their white jersey a few years ago and will wear it at the game

As someone who has bought several hockey jerseys I can say that the quality and value of this fit is great. So I have no doubt that the ones they made for the outdoor game will be just as beautiful. By the way, unlike NHL jerseys that cost around $60 to add a name and number, the price you pay for this jersey is includes a name and number. However, you better hurry. The team is only taking orders until 28/02, or one week from tomorrow. It will take a while for the order to come in, but it’s worth it.

So a free event along with some fire threads not enough to get you in? How about some UNC Football royalties coming in?

Maye coming over is a bit of a new wrinkle, but Marquise is definitely a hockey fan. His timeline is full of rooting for the hurricanes, and is the siren buzzer put the team on the ice. The duo that show up will likely attract more Tar Heels to Carter-Finley.

So I hope you join other Tar Heels in Carter-Finley on Monday night to watch a unique college sporting event, and one you may never see again. It may not be as hyped as the games on Saturday or yesterday, but it should still be a good time.