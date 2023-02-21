Sports
An update on the future of Broad Street Hockey
It may have been a long month, a month and a half? Who knows, time is faking from waiting and wondering what our future will look like once we split from SB Nation and Vox Media. As we have waited we have been overwhelmed with the support we have received from all of you and honestly we can never thank you enough.
Against all odds, the wait was worth it. The news is good.
Vox gives us the Broad Street Hockey IP and starts April 1stst (what a day for this huh? Lmao) we will be an independent outlet. What this means for you is that Broad Street Hockey can stay exactly where it is in your bookmarks and your favorites. The URL and brand will not change. I want to say we’ll still be what you’ve come to expect from BSH, but I’m not sure that’s true. Because I want us to get better. Although the site will continue to exist, there will be some changes. There must be.
Because here’s the thing: Running a site like this isn’t free. And in this business you have two choices: ads or subscriptions. We don’t want to be the kind of site that relies on clickbait to drive a ton of traffic to boring, useless articles to boost our ad revenue. We don’t want to clog up your experience on our site with a bunch of intrusive ads and pop-ups. Essentially, we don’t want to sell YOU to make the money it takes to run this site. As a wise man once said, the ethical choice is always to get your money from your customers, not third parties. If something you use is free, then you, dear reader, are the product being sold. We don’t do that here.
This means that Broad Street Hockey will move to a subscription model at some point. Some articles remain free to read for everyone. After all, commenting on those articles is also free, for us community is the most important part of this whole thing and we intend to continue to promote that. But some things will go behind a paywall, and while I wish we could find a way to maintain the quality and keep it all completely free, we just can’t.
And that’s what we’re striving to exceed the expectations I mentioned above. Over the past few years the staff here all including me have not been as good as we can be. The team is bad, so bad, and that makes it hard to come up with interesting content that people want to read. In addition, our budget was repeatedly cut, and it’s really hard to ask people who earn so little money to really work hard. Especially when it’s work for a lousy company that made it clear time and time again that they didn’t give a shit about hockey or the work we did for them.
But we are now working for the US. We work FOR YOU. And with that comes a new energy and commitment to making this the best Flyers community out there. To make something great out of this. So you can expect the new Broad Street Hockey to feature more in-depth content, more locker room coverage, and more of the fun and interesting articles that brought you all here in the first place. If we ask you for your dollars, we’re going to make some damn good money.
That said, we need your help with the transition. If you haven’t already, consider taking our short survey. It was very helpful to let us know who you all are and what you want from us. Or, if you have the means, we have an active fundraiser to help us transition. If you have any feedback or ideas you’d like to share, feel free to comment below, I’ll be watching closely. And finally, if you’re in web development and want to help us literally build the new BSH, I’d love to talk to you!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.broadstreethockey.com/2023/2/20/23604292/an-update-on-the-future-of-broad-street-hockey
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why TikTok descended on Nicola Bulley’s village – BBC News
- China ‘deeply concerned’ about war in Ukraine, says foreign minister
- Juan Williams: The Trump cult has replaced the three Reagan pillars of the Republican Party
- Rajinikanth pledges to make late actor Mayilsamy’s wish come true | Tamil Cinema News
- NOKI FW23 “THE 22-4-1 EVOLUTIONS” Runway at LFW
- Jokowi set to compete in F1 PowerBoat Championship at Lake Toba
- Pathaan will be the first Bollywood film in almost 8 years to be released in Bangladesh
- With this Google Chrome update, your browser will no longer drain your battery.
- LHS boys’ tennis wins fifth straight game to start season, girls fall second straight – LaGrange Daily News
- Trump attacks DeSantis on social media
- Pakistan. Surrounded by supporters, Imran Khan reaches Lahore High Court for bail hearing
- India’s oligarchs under Modi face a crisis