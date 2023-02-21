An update on the future of Broad Street Hockey

It may have been a long month, a month and a half? Who knows, time is faking from waiting and wondering what our future will look like once we split from SB Nation and Vox Media. As we have waited we have been overwhelmed with the support we have received from all of you and honestly we can never thank you enough.

Against all odds, the wait was worth it. The news is good.

Vox gives us the Broad Street Hockey IP and starts April 1stst (what a day for this huh? Lmao) we will be an independent outlet. What this means for you is that Broad Street Hockey can stay exactly where it is in your bookmarks and your favorites. The URL and brand will not change. I want to say we’ll still be what you’ve come to expect from BSH, but I’m not sure that’s true. Because I want us to get better. Although the site will continue to exist, there will be some changes. There must be.

Because here’s the thing: Running a site like this isn’t free. And in this business you have two choices: ads or subscriptions. We don’t want to be the kind of site that relies on clickbait to drive a ton of traffic to boring, useless articles to boost our ad revenue. We don’t want to clog up your experience on our site with a bunch of intrusive ads and pop-ups. Essentially, we don’t want to sell YOU to make the money it takes to run this site. As a wise man once said, the ethical choice is always to get your money from your customers, not third parties. If something you use is free, then you, dear reader, are the product being sold. We don’t do that here.

This means that Broad Street Hockey will move to a subscription model at some point. Some articles remain free to read for everyone. After all, commenting on those articles is also free, for us community is the most important part of this whole thing and we intend to continue to promote that. But some things will go behind a paywall, and while I wish we could find a way to maintain the quality and keep it all completely free, we just can’t.

And that’s what we’re striving to exceed the expectations I mentioned above. Over the past few years the staff here all including me have not been as good as we can be. The team is bad, so bad, and that makes it hard to come up with interesting content that people want to read. In addition, our budget was repeatedly cut, and it’s really hard to ask people who earn so little money to really work hard. Especially when it’s work for a lousy company that made it clear time and time again that they didn’t give a shit about hockey or the work we did for them.

But we are now working for the US. We work FOR YOU. And with that comes a new energy and commitment to making this the best Flyers community out there. To make something great out of this. So you can expect the new Broad Street Hockey to feature more in-depth content, more locker room coverage, and more of the fun and interesting articles that brought you all here in the first place. If we ask you for your dollars, we’re going to make some damn good money.

That said, we need your help with the transition. If you haven’t already, consider taking our short survey. It was very helpful to let us know who you all are and what you want from us. Or, if you have the means, we have an active fundraiser to help us transition. If you have any feedback or ideas you’d like to share, feel free to comment below, I’ll be watching closely. And finally, if you’re in web development and want to help us literally build the new BSH, I’d love to talk to you!