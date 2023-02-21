Sosa, Prez, Rodrguez and Pea lead the table tennis qualifying round





SANTO DOMINGO. Alexander Prez and Dafne Sosa, in U-15, as well as Cristopher Rodrguez and Cintia Pea, in U-19, were leaders in both branches and categories in the second National Table Tennis Elimination held this weekend at the Pabelln de Die discipline of the Parque del Este. Prez, from Santiago, beat his compueblano Alexander Tejeda 3 sets to 2, in a spectacular comeback after trailing 0-2 on the scoreboard in the U-15 men’s final. In the women’s Dafne Sosa from San Pedro de Macors beat Arianna Estrella from Santiago 3-0, who takes the third qualifying position. The second sport of the female U-15 corresponds to Nicol Guerrero, from San Pedro de Macors. The purpose of the qualifying tournament is to form the teams that will represent the country at the Caribbean Children’s-Youth Table Tennis Championship to be held in Guyana from March 27 to April 2 this year. The selected participants will be determined in the third and final call to be scheduled by the Dominican Table Tennis Federation (Fedoteme) on a date to be determined. In this second round we have seen the growth and work of the associations. We are developing great talent, said Dr. Daniel Landrn, President of Fedoteme. In the U-19 Cintia Pea from Santiago dominated the women’s with 14 points. Second place was taken by vegan Vianelkis Fernndez, with 13 points, and third place went to Valerin Hernndez, from Monte Plata, with 12 points. In the U-19 male category, Rodrguez of Santiago dominated with 10 points, followed by Joel Mendoza, of Santo Domingo, with nine points, and Andrs Lora, of Santo Domingo, with eight goals. In the U-15 Kids category, eight players advanced in each leg, while in the U-19 Women’s category, seven qualified and in the Men’s category, six advanced. The head of Fedoteme thanked the support of the Ministry of Sports, the Dominican Olympic Committee and the Group Creating Olympic Dreams (Creso).

