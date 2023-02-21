Sports
Indian women qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup, Smriti Mandhana Shines
Cricket News LIVE: India will look forward to returning to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup when they face Ireland after a heartbreaking defeat to England in the previous appearance. India knows a win will go a long way in ensuring their tournament progresses to the semi-finals.
Despite England dropping to 29 for three at the start of their innings thanks to the excellent bowling of Renuka Thakur, who took five for 15, India couldn’t stop them putting up a defensible score. In response, India failed to chase 152.
The loss of 11 points means second place in Group B is most likely. Meanwhile, Ireland captain Laura Delany promised more to come from her side as they finish their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against India on Monday.
Delany’s side are winless from the first three games, with a narrow defeat to the West Indies on Friday that saw them fail to qualify for the semi-finals.
It means their tournament will come to an end at St George’s Park here against an Indian side trying to bounce back from defeat by England.
India captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first one-day international against Australia to be played in his home city of Mumbai on March 17 due to family commitments.
Vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who led India in the last T20-I series against New Zealand, will lead the ODI squad in Rohit’s absence.
Pacer Jaydev Unadkat made it back to the squad after a nine-year hiatus, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains absent. Unadkat last played an ODI against the West Indies in November 2013.
The selectors also called up left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja after his brilliant bowling in the two Tests against Australia is back after recovering from his injury. Axar Patel and KL Rahul who were rested for the New Zealand ODIs were also brought back as KS Bharat and Shahbaz Ahmed were left out.
Unadkat will be part of the pace battery led by Mohammed Shami and consists of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik along with Hardik Pandya, while Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Jadeja are the spinners in the squad .
In-form opener Shubman Gill, who hit a double hundred in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad, along with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have also found their place in the crucial series ahead of this year’s ODI World Cup in India.
