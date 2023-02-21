Sports
Training ground Guru | How Ajax is building a full-fledged football model
Written by Simon Austin — February 20, 2023
BEFORE going into football (with teams like Ajax, Barcelona and England), Professor David Sumpter studied the movement patterns of birds and fish.
This may sound a bit surreal, but Sumpter says football can learn a lot from this work – both in terms of the findings and the way the study was structured.
When we studied the fish and the birds, we filmed them very often, built models, did new experiments and went through this cycle repeatedly, he told the TGG podcast.
But when it comes to football, it’s more like: Try this exciting idea, this seems to work, we might use it in scouting. Those are not the same kind of basic principles.
When I studied fish, I had a research budget of one million euros per year for a group of researchers. That’s the kind of level you want to start investing at if you want to build a basic understanding of the game and move forward.
Because it’s so new to analytics, there will always be those little innovations that you can do relatively cheaply, but in the longer term you really need to invest in good research development.
I don’t think there is a willingness, despite the huge amounts of money in some clubs, to do that.
However, Sumpter highlighted one football club that DOES invest well in research and try to understand the fundamentals of the game: Ajax.
He has been working on research projects with the Amsterdam giants for the past few years and is extremely impressed by their curiosity-driven approach to data science.
What has been really good has been looking at the players movement rules, which go back to where we started with the fish, Sumpter told the TGG Podcast.
So what signals does each player use when they make a run? How do they free up space? How do they coordinate and move as a group?
What’s amazing there – and that’s largely thanks to Vosse de Boode, who leads the research group there – is that they do fundamental research. They do a lot about free kicks, penalties, how to kick the ball, different things in training.
We want to build a full football model that allows us to do the more complicated things. What we’ve found is that in some ways analytics has skipped some of those fundamentals and we’re trying to put them in their place.
Ajax is one of the few places where they try to do things from a more fundamental level, to understand the game from the basics. The point is, it costs money.
That’s a really great group of people there. I was there in June and they were quite close together, they had great training facilities with rooms with cameras filming players shooting; and they make them wear glasses to see what they’re looking at.
So how do you take a free kick? They put the goggles on so they can track their eyeballs, where they look when they take the free kick, when they look down to shoot.
It has that curiosity-driven approach you need. It had that college feel when you went in there.
IN THE PERFORMANCE CENTER OF AJAX
The football university Sumpter refers to is the Adidas Performance Centre, located at Ajax’s Sportpark De Toekomst training complex on the outskirts of Amsterdam.
It opened in April 2011 and Vosse de Boode arrived shortly afterwards. She had just completed a master’s degree in equine biomechanics from the McPhail Equine Performance Center at Michigan State University.
A former colleague asked if I could come and visit Ajax, as they had Adidas to sponsor a sports biomechanics lab, De Boode recalled in an interview with Professor Sam Robertson for the One Track Mind podcast last October.
It had things like 3D biomechanics cameras, infrared cameras, EMG (electromyography), force plates, high speed cameras and it was a really cool facility. It was located in a completely covered soccer field, but at the time they had no idea what to do with it.
The club has a philosophy of change. Their subtitle is for the future.
Fosse de Boode
Ajax initially asked De Boode to stay with them for six months and she did a few demo cases and then decided to get out of the lab and onto the field to see what the trainers were doing.
I started observing, she told Robertson. I thought, okay, maybe I shouldn’t try to force football on the research environment, but build the research environment on the football players without them noticing too much.
She had discovered what Sumpter also had: that you have to start from the basics and build up.
That was a very good lesson for me, De Boode said. We started way too complex. Go all the way back to the beginning of what information is needed, what can help and how can we provide it.
I started with things like speed lights and asked them, do you want to know who your fastest player is? And they would say: I already know – and that man is very slow. It turned out that guy is one of the fastest players and then it’s interesting, then you add some information that they didn’t have before.
And then you start asking the right questions – why isn’t he on time with the ball? Because he either goes too late, or doesn’t push his opponent out of the way, or runs in the wrong direction.
At the end of the six months, De Boode got a full-time job as a sports scientist at the Amsterdam club and in June 2016 she was promoted to head of sports science and data, making her one of the most influential women in world football.
She also worked closely with Erik Ten Hag, who took over as Ajax head coach in 2017, and the current Manchester United manager continues to hold her in high esteem.
Over the past 11 years, we have built a very nice research environment that still aims to help with day-to-day decision-making rather than exploring what is possible, De Boode said. One track mind.
The club has a philosophy of change, their subtitle is for the future. I feel they are much more open to trying new things than I hear from my peers at other clubs.
The reason my own department exists within the club is to provide coaches, players and staff with insight based on objective information to make better decisions. You are always looking for information to help them make decisions.
There are 13 full-time employees within Ajax’s sports science and data analytics department, as well as a close collaboration with the VU University in Amsterdam.
There have been research projects on player reaction time, viewing behavior (which Sumpter was referring to when he mentioned the goggles players wear during training), gait analysis, the relationship between power and speed, goalkeeper diving speed, and shot analysis.
The equipment used includes GPS, speed gates, 3D motion capture, eye trackers and high speed cameras. Data from the research is collected, analyzed and converted into reports and visualisations.
The club’s analysts act as a conduit between the technical staff and the staff of De Boodes at the football university in the Performance Centre.
They are the ones who talk to the coaches and collect all questions from the team; they take it to the analysis department, De Boode said. There we have our specialists and we try to think together: how can we come up with the best solution for this question?
If you do it that way, you always have a good process during a season to make your product better. The people on the team have to deliver that product back and make sure the relationship with the trainer is really strong.
The challenge for De Boode and her employees is to keep innovating, she acknowledged.
That’s important for people in our position – to never get comfortable and think what we can do tomorrow to make our job even better? If you keep asking that question, the work will change.
|
