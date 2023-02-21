5-foot failure: Size is just an excuse not to exercise





By Foster Nicholas | Sports writer As a child I always wanted to be a professional baseball player. I dreamed of playing under the lights and hitting walk-off home runs. Growing up and realizing I was a man blessed with a tall stature who stood at a nice 5 feet, 7 inches on a good day, I would never dunk a basketball or hammer a homer. So instead I’m happy to call the greatness onto the field instead of making the greatness itself. For many students who do not exercise, it is because they are not interested or cannot. Height is the best excuse not to play professional sports. On the other hand, if you’re over six feet tall and have a great physique, there’s honestly no good excuse for not playing a sport. For those of you who get the question ‘what sport have you played’ on a daily basis from people you don’t know, I can only frown. With the lucky genetics that so many college students have, if there’s a chance for someone to play a sport, they should. For me, I grin at those people and can only wish for that stature. I’ve thought about walking on stilts and playing basketball, but that’s not necessarily possible, and I’d never be asked “what sport did you play when you were younger.” However, until I’m emotionally mature, I’ll still be brainstorming about how it would be possible to consistently get the question asked. With the rise of the Savannah Bananas, I tested my stilt skills, because they bring an interesting twist to the game of baseball. But when I picture myself swinging a bat with stilts on it, the only image in my mind is a little man falling off the stilts as he runs to first base. That may not be the answer, but if I wear a too big shirt with my last name on it, people might believe I played pro, unless of course it was a football shirt. Still, my mate would probably indicate I was a superfan rather than “the real deal.” If none of these options work then maybe I just need to find an interest in golf, table tennis or even bobsledding as I may be better suited for that. I can see it now. “The 5-foot, 6-inch table tennis extraordinaire who hits the slopes when he feels like it’s a good day.” But there will never be quite the same publicity for the diminutive table tennis superstar as a 2-foot-tall Australian who pops up out of nowhere and takes the NBA by storm. Until I run out of time, I will keep brainstorming and training myself for the chance to play on the big stage. Even if my small stature makes it impossible, I will fight on. From the broadcast booth or the sidelines, my genuine love of sports will shine through until the day I fade, but if I were six feet tall, I’d be a star. Honestly, those of you tall people are well off and to my dying day I will continue to say that my beautiful stature is the only reason I never played professional sports.

