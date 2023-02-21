Mens Golf climbs to sixth place at Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate





Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Senior Magnus Pedersen climbed 14 places to tie for 12th and graduate transfer Adam Hooker moved 24 spots to tie for 21st as Western Carolina moved to sixth after 36 holes at the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate hosted by Bellarmine on Disney’s par-72, 6,870-yard Palm Golf Course. WCU followed Sunday’s 292 with a score of 294 for a two-day total of 586, just four strokes outside the top five. In combination with golfers from Belmont, Univ. of St. Thomas and UT-Martin, WCU’s score five opens Tuesday’s final round on the back nine with start times starting at 8:30 a.m. Live scoring through GolfStat is available online via a link at CatamountSports.com. Pedersen opened on the back nine and countered a bogey on the par-5 11th with a pair of birdies to make the turn 1-under par. A third birdie on the par-5 seventh put him 2-under for the day before a second bogey on the par-3 eighth put him 1-under, 71 and a two-round score of even-par 144. carded a pair of birdies through his first five holes before being relegated back to even-par on the turn with bogeys on No. 16 and No. 18. He came to the clubhouse with eight pars and a third birdie for a 71 and a two- day total of 2-over par 146. Red shirt junior transfer Pablo Hernandez shot 4-over par 76, scoring 14 pars with four bogeys for a two-day score of 147, sliding to tie for 27th overall. Rounding out WCU’s scoring five are freshman Josh Lendach (149) tied for 40th after a second round of 76 and a fifth-year senior Louis Theys (154) tied for 73rd after shooting 79 on Monday. Both Lendach and Theys made some birdies over the second 18 holes. Play untethered as an individual, senior Quinton Metz sits in 90th place and takes three strokes off his opening round 83 by shooting 80 in Monday’s second round. All told, WCU leads the field in total 120 pars and ranks third in par-4 scoring through 36 of the scheduled 54 holes. Wofford continues to accelerate the field through two rounds, leading IUPUI, which is up 11 places in the standings on Monday with eight strokes, 568 to 576. Queens University of Charlotte moved four places to third at 577, beating host Bellarmine (579) and Belmont (582) rounded out the top five. Wofford’s Matthew Larkin posted a second straight round of 68 for a two-day score of 136 to lead the individual field by three strokes over a tie for second place between teammate Harry Jones, IUPUI’s Sam McWilliams and IUPUI’s Taylor Gardner at 5-under par 139. Results and a recap of Monday’s second round will be posted after play. Stay up to date with all things Catamount Men’s Golf and WCU Athletics through the social media channels on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@wcu_catamounts), and Twitter (@catamounts, @CatamountMGolf). 6 West Carolina 292 294 = 586 T12 Magnus Pedersen (2) 73 71 = 144

T21 Adam Hooker (3) 75 71 = 146

T27 Pablo Hernandez (1) 71 76 = 147

T40 Josh Lendach (5) 73 76 = 149

T73 Louis Theys (4) 75 79 = 154

90 Quinton Metz (ind.) 83 80 = 163

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://catamountsports.com/news/2023/2/20/mens-golf-mens-golf-climbs-to-sixth-at-mickey-mouse-intercollegiate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos