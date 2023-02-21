Sports
Third test, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins fly home from India Australia squad
Things are going from bad to worse for the Australian test team with David Warner and Josh Hazlewood flying home from India alongside skipper Pat Cummins.
Cummins will fly home due to a serious family illness before rejoining his teammates ahead of the third test starting March 1.
The Australian players then get a few days of rest another humiliating defeat in Delhi before resuming training in Indore.
Now even more devastating news has reached the Aussie camp with two more stars ready to join Cummins on a plane home.
Hazlewood has been officially ruled out after failing to overcome the Achilles tendon injury that has sidelined him since the New Year’s test in Sydney.
In the meantime Reports News Corp Warner also looks set to be sent home to recover from a broken elbow he suffered in the first innings of the second Test, while reported the nine newspapers Ashton Agar and Matt Renshaw could also go home.
In addition, Todd Murphy is battling a sore side that has left him somewhat limited in the last innings of the second Test, with hopes Australian coach Andrew McDonald will be fully recovered in time for the third Test.
In better news, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are both lined up to star in Indore.
Mitchell Swepson also left the squad ahead of the second Test for the birth of his first child, and will return to the group in preparation for the third Test.
The Delhi test saw one of the craziest Australian batting collapses in recent memory, with Cummins admitting on Sunday that Australia’s batsmen slipped from their methods after over-reliance on sweep shots in the six-wicket loss.
The Tour has been a disaster for Cummins, with the Australian captain facing a barrage of criticism from former Australian Test players for his leadership, attitude and personal performance.
Cummins took a beating for his brain teaser which saw him bowl for a golden duck in the second innings as Australia lost 8/28.
That’s just a terrible shot from the captain, said the great Aussie Michael Hussey.
Fox Crickets Brendan Julian also said: That’s terrible. I don’t know what he was thinking, Pat Cummins. First ball, I think he just thought I would be positive and freaked out.
He also took a hit for going missing in India’s first innings where the home side recovered from the brink of collapse with a bottom-order fightback.
Aussie Test legend Matthew Hayden said he wanted Cummins, as captain and the only fast bowler selected for the Test, to bowl the difficult overs when the ball had gone soft in the last overs before the new ball was available.
These are Pat Cummins overs right now, Hayden said.
Pat Cummins should come and throw explosive stuff two or three times.
This India tour has always been the biggest test of Cummins’ captaincy career to date.
After a First Test defeat and the disastrous second innings collapse in Delhi, Australian cricket is turning to Cummins for answers.
While India has retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a fourth consecutive series, the series is very much alive for the Australians in many ways.
To secure a place in the World Test Championship final in June, the Australians must avoid being swept 4-0 in India.
If India gets a whitewash at home, Australia will barrack the little brother over the Tasman as a 2-0 home defeat for New Zealand against Sri Lanka would see the Sri Lankans qualify for the final despite being seventh in the format.
The tourists went on 61-1 but lost their remaining wickets in just over 90 minutes to fold for 113 in a dismal morning session on a tricky low bouncing pitch in New Delhi.
India spinner Ravindra Jadeja shone with seven wickets to pull down the curtains for Australia as the hosts took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the four-game series.
Disappointed we were ahead of the game but slipped, Cummins said after his teams lost the Test in a row within three days.
Everyone controls their own game, some balls just have your name on them, he added.
But I think there will be a review.
Shot choice, did we do it right?
Six of the 10 Australian batsmen, including Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith’s concussion and David Warner, fell on an attempted sweep or reverse sweep as Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who took three, wreaked havoc.
I thought they bowled really well, it’s not easy there, but maybe some guys have moved away from their methods, Cummins told reporters.
Every batter has his own way of going about it.
I don’t think there is a general rule.
Unfortunately, quite a few of us came out with some kind of crossed shots, which may not be our preferred method. Australia posted a competitive 263 in the first innings, while India fell one run short in what had been a hard-fought game on Saturday.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said the sweep was not a very good option for the tourists.
Going to the spinners was probably the safer option, he added.
That’s my opinion.
The third Test kicks off at Indore on March 1 with Cummins hoping a little refresh will spur a turnaround for his side and better application from the hitters.
That’s quite an experienced locker room, a few of the batters have scored runs in similar circumstances before, they found a way.
So absolutely, it’s still a series to draw.
Australia lost David Warner to a concussion after being hit on the head in the first innings, but Cummins did not decide the opener from the third Test.
Davey is still a little sore and sorry.
So manage well and see how he goes in the next few days.
|
