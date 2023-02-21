Minnesota’s ‘Let’s play hockey’ call came out of tragedy





Former North Stars announcer Bob Utecht coined the phrase that stuck.

ST PAUL, Minn. Football has its toss. Baseball has “Play ball!” And hockey in Minnesota has its own way of getting started. Let’s play hockey! echoes off the rafters of the Xcel Energy Center before the puck is dropped on every Minnesota Wild game. The three-word phrase has taken on iconic status here in Minnesota. Some high schools use it. Kids on backyard ice rinks start their fetch games by yelling it. That was my father, Bob Utecht, says Jennifer Rivera. From his youth skating days in Stillwater, Bob Utecht was a hockey fanatic. Also good with a mic, Bob slipped effortlessly into the role of rink announcer for the NHL’s Minnesota North Stars, meaning Bob was rinkside at Met Center on the team’s darkest night. His son Jeff was listening to the game on the radio. I remember just hearing that Bill Masterton was down, he’s unconscious, says Jeff Utecht. There was just a huge sadness that came over us. On January 13, 1968, Masterton, a North Stars rookie, absorbed a hard check and hit his head on the ice. Masterton was not wearing a helmet. At the time, few NHL players did. That night, Masterson became the only skater ever to die from injuries sustained while playing an NHL game. It was a very difficult moment, says Greg Utecht, another of Bob’s sons. After Masterton’s death, a pre-game memorial service was scheduled before his teammates started playing again at home. So, what’s an rink announcer to say as the night turns from a memorial to a competition? He thought about it all day, says Greg. He describes his father’s pre-game mood as tense, nervous. But by the time the memorial service ended, Bob Utecht had come up with the now-familiar words he would say for the first time that evening. It’s time; let’s play hockey, Greg recites in his father’s cadence. And he did it every game he announced, says Greg. In 1972, Bob changed his slogan to the name of the hockey publication he founded. The Let’s Play Hockey newspaper can still be found in ice arenas across the state, having recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Unfortunately for Minnesota hockey fans, the phrase “Let’s play hockey” turned into an empty promise 30 years ago this spring, when the North Stars moved to Dallas. Seven years later, the NHL returned. And who better to signal the start of the Minnesota Wild’s first home game? It’s time now, so let’s play hockey, Bob Utecht proclaimed to the cheering crowd before the puck dropped during the Wilds’ opening season. The decision to include Utecht and its tagline made perfect sense to Wild’s management team, which includes Wild’s current senior brand consultant, John Maher. We’re not the North Stars, and we wouldn’t be the North Stars, but we could honor many of the things fans remembered and celebrated about the NHL team that left here, he said. So Bob was invited year after year. In between visits, he received help from various sports figures, celebrities, and others who are a part of Minnesota hockey. In September 2006, Bob Utecht waved to the Xcel Energy Center Ice crowd and announced his signature call for the last time. Although he was using a walker by then, nothing would stop him from doing it, says daughter Jennifer. Nine months later, the Navy veteran received military awards at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. At a subsequent game, the Wild Bob honored Utrecht by inviting members of his family to lead the crowd in the phrase he came up with. Bob’s son Greg honors his father in his own way. This belonged to my dad, he says, holding up a vintage soft-sided faux leather briefcase. Engraved in gold are the words, Minnesota North Stars. It’s like a treasure, says Greg. And where else to take it but to a hockey game. Greg goes to many hockey games as an rink announcer for Eastview High School. Want to guess how he will start tonight’s game? Let’s play hockey!” he shouts into the microphone, setting the audience on fire. “I love doing it. It just makes me feel like I’m with my dad again,” says Greg. During a recent Wild home game on the eve of their 5th anniversary, twins Colt and Max Kurtz practiced “Let’s Play Hockey! in an Xcel Energy Center hall. In a few minutes, the Wild would honor the boy’s grandfather, Bob Kurtz, who recently retired as the Wilds radio announcer. Memorizing their grandpa’s catchphrase wouldn’t be a problem for Colt and Max. They know well, says the boy’s mother, Gina Kurtz. “We watch it all the time. Wild is playing at home, it’s, let’s play hockey. Afterwards, Colt and Max joined other family members on the scoreboard for a ritual in Minnesota. Let’s play hockey! they shouted in unison as the packed house roared. Spurred on by tragedy, Bob Utecht created something lasting. We just stand back and watch it, enjoy it. says Greg Utecht. “That’s really cool that was connected to that. Boyd Huppert is always looking for great stories to share in the land of 10,000 stories! Send us your suggestions by filling out this form. Watch the latest videos from the land of 10,000 stories in our YouTube playlist and subscribe to the Land of 10,000 stories Complete collection on Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

