Table tennis duo claim Manitoba’s first Canada Winter Games medal





Team Manitoba has won its first medal of the 2023 Canadian Winter Games. Winnipeg teens Grace Qi and Victoria Lee captured a silver medal in women’s doubles table tennis in Prince Edward Island on Monday, according to a Team Manitoba press release. The silver medal for Qi, 15, and Lee, 14, was the first Team Manitoba medal in table tennis since 2011, despite losing the gold medal game 3-1 to the Ontario duo of Demi Cai and Jessie Xiaorong Xu . Lee and Qi posted a 1-1 record in group play, before beating Saskatchewan’s Aryanna Liu and Lucy Fan 3-0 and passing Quebec’s Nelina Murdanaigum and Alice Provencher 3-1 in the semi-finals. “This competition means a lot to all of us. It’s very intense. I’m so proud of what our team achieved today. We didn’t expect too much, but I’m so happy that our athletes fought to the end,” says Team Manitoba table tennis coach Arvin Tronco said in a statement. Victoria Lee, left, and Grace Qi, right, hold up the silver medals they won in women’s doubles on Monday. (Submitted by Sports Manitoba) Both defeats for the Manitoba duo came at the hands of Cai and Xiaorong Xu. Lee and teammate Charles Belches finished fifth in the mixed doubles on Sunday, while Qi and partner Jeremy Huang finished eighth. Both Qi and Lee will also compete in the female team event on Tuesday, as well as the singles event on Thursday.

