Arizona ready for week one of Pac-12 championships





FEDERAL WAY, Wash – Arizona Women’s Swimming goes to Federal Way, Wash. In addition to men’s and women’s diving for the 2023 Pac-12 Championships. Both competitions begin on Wednesday, February 22 and run through Saturday, February 25 at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center. Daily coverage of the championships is provided by the Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app. The Wildcats have posted impressive times and scores in both swimming and diving this season, with five weekly Pac-12 honors to their credit. Junior Julia Heimstead received Women’s Swimmer of the Week in January, Bjorn Marktin won Men’s Diver of the Week earlier this month, and Delaney Fast Voted Women’s Diver of the Week three times this season. During the competitions, the Cats are not only looking for finalist spots, but NCAA A and B reduce qualifying times and scores as the nationals approach. Defending Pac-12 Champion Delaney Fast is looking to take the top spot again in the 1 meter and platform diving events, taking the titles for the third year in a row. Bjorn Marktin was a close second in last year’s championship, taking second place in the 3m and third on the platform. On the swim side, the Arizona women finished fifth as a team last season, with several individual Wildcat finalists. Among them is Heimstead, who posted three NCAA B cut times and three top ten finishes. To dive The Men’s and Women’s Pac-12 Diving Championships begin Wednesday, February 22 at 10:30 AM MT with the Men’s 1 Meter Preliminaries, followed by the Finals at 12:00 PM. The next day the ladies start with 1- meter prelims at 13:50 and finals at 16:20 Schedule day by day Wed February 22 Men’s Prelim 1M: 10:30am – 11:50am Final 1M Men: 12:00 – 12:30 Thursday February 23 Men’s Prelim 3M: 12:00 PM – 1:20 PM Women’s Prelim 1M: 1:50 PM – 3:30 PM Final 1M Women: 16:20 16:50 Men’s 3M Final: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (preliminary, will take place during 30 minute swim break) Fri, Feb. 24 Women’s Prelim 3M: 12:15 – 1:55 p.m Preliminary round men’s platform: 3:05 pm – 4:45 pm Men’s platform final: 4:55 pm – 5:30 pm Women’s 3M Final: 6:00am – 9:00am (preliminary, will take place during 30 minute swim break) Sat February 25 Women’s Prelim Platform: 12:00 PM – 1:45 PM Women’s Platform Final: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (tentative, will take place during 30 minute swim break) Swimming The Women’s Pac-12 Swimming Championship runs through Wed. have sat. and will be followed by the Pac-12 Invitational on Sunday, February 26. Games begin on day one with the 200 individual medley and 800 free relay finals at 6:00 PM Schedule day by day Wed February 22 6:00 PM 200 medley relay finals, 800 free relay finals Thursday February 23 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Prelims: 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free 6:00 pm 9:00 pm Final: 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 200 Free Relay Fri, Feb. 24 10:30 AM – 12:10 PM Prelims: 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Final: 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 400 Medley Relay Sat. February 25 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Prelims: 200 back, 100 free, 200 chest, 200 fly 4 p.m. (tentative) Final: 1650 Free (Slowest to second fastest heats) 5:40 PM Senior Recognition 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Final: 1650 free (fastest heat), 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay Sun February 25 9.30am – 11.30am Pac-12 invitees Follow along with Arizona this week Twitterfor live results, andInstagram And Facebookto keep up with the cats. Check back here on ArizonaWildcats.com for a recap of the week’s seven events.

