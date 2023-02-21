Where did it all go wrong for the Australian test cricket team on their tour of India? | Australia cricket team

WWhen a team implodes as Australia did over the weekend, with calculated aggression, atrocious shot selection and lemming-like dedication to inept strategy questions, questions are bound to be asked. Where did it all go wrong? Whose fault? What happens now?

The last frontier

India is the hardest place in the world to play cricket and touring sides rarely win there. Of Australia’s last 10 tours, only one has won the 2-1 series victory in 2004-05. Indian cricketers are tough, stress-resistant in the beginning of fierce street games and revered as gods. This side of India has battle titans like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma. Australia has its aces in Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head, but they all play very differently from their counterparts. Instead of moving their feet to where the ball throws to hit straight, in Delhi they all too often turned to the sweep shot with disastrous results.

Bad preparation

Who was behind this disastrous tactic? After Sunday’s debacle was bowled out in a single session, losing four big wickets in 11 balls and nine for 48 runs, no one is claiming it. Head coach Andrew McDonald, who took over when Justin Langer was forced out in April of last year, is under the most scrutiny and whose style is not to coach, but to let everyone develop their own game plans. Team batting coach Michael DiVenuto will also sweat. The brunt will be captain Pat Cummins, a brilliant bowler whose mindless sweep on his first ball earned him a golden duck. Is Cricket Australia (CA) to blame? It prepared the side for subcontinental conditions on trips to Pakistan in March and Sri Lanka in July, but entered this series without any warm-up matches.

Unnatural selection

Clearly, the CA’s chief selector, George Bailey, sent the wrong men to get the job done. The touring party of 18 included the injured Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood and none of them have proved fit for duty. Spinner Mitchell Swepson may have played in Delhi, but he had flown home for the birth of his child, a journey CA knew was inevitable. Meanwhile, incumbents Head and Ashton Agar were suspended and replaced for the first Test, a censure that shot Agar’s confidence and risked scrambling Head’s brain. Heads inept replacement, Matt Renshaw, has scores of 0, 2 and 2, while also questioning the miserably out of shape and now concussed David Warner (1, 10 and 15) with two tests left to play and proud at stake .

Australian players trudge off the field after defeat in the second Test. Photo: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Battles

Test cricket is a unique game because the natural world plays such a big part. Heat and moisture can change a playing surface of grass, dirt and clay every hour, and 40 hours of sweaty hands, dewy topsoil and willow abuse will warp a leather ball in strange, unpredictable ways. In India this is tenfold. Aside from the noise and humidity, there’s also the smog to contend with. The unnatural world also plays a role. For the first test at Nagpur, groundsmen were filmed telling where to water and mow to match the bowling attack India was going to select for the batters Australia would inevitably select. Treating a pitch is unethical, but all countries do it to some degree; none as egregious as India.

skip previous newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers’ thoughts on the biggest stories and a roundup of the week’s action Enter your email address Enter your email address To register “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”the-spin”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you The Spin every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion

Baggy Green Brandspeak

Australian cricketers used to speak from the heart, and sometimes from the brain. After the abject first Test defeat, Cummins (a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Sydney’s University of Technology) spat this out: You’re going to fail here, it’s about failing the right way. As if defeat were a journey of self-discovery, not a test of character. Likewise, where most coaches (like Langer) would have ripped his players, McDonald’s positive spin on an ugly loss in three days was more time to think about what to do next. Cricket fans don’t want business clichés or self-help words, they want firm promises to do better next time.

Taken for a spin

Australia can run this calamity off the field as many times as they want. They are spun out on the field. Australia has one great spinner, Nathan Lyon (and maybe another in the first Test hero Todd Murphy), but India have proven to be masters of spin bowling in Ravi Ashwin, Ravi Jadeja and Axar Patel. Their fingers can turn any pitch into a batters nightmare and they did (16 of the 20 Australian wickets offered in both Tests fell to turn). But to fight India’s No. 1 weapon of Australian hitters, the only strategy seems to be knocking out before you get out. It’s a deadly hangover from T20 cricket. But the demands of the 20-plus format are light years away from the skills of Tests, where patience is a virtue and games are won in spirit. And in India, innings are built in days, not minutes, and series are won through years of planning.