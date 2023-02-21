Sports
Introducing the Girls Hockey Metro Player of the Year: Ava Lindsay of Minnetonka
Minnetonka’s standout hockey forward Ava Lindsay starts her day with words to live by, passed down from her father and his father.
Do something right or do nothing at all.
Written on a sticky note attached to her mirror, those words set Lindsay’s intentions every day. She is the centerpiece of Minnetonka, the No. 1 team in Class 2A and the top seed for this week’s state tournament. The Skippers’ mission is clear: go back to the title game and win after finishing second last season.
Getting the job done won’t be easy, and Lindsay isn’t afraid to hold her talented teammates, eight of whom are dedicated to Division I college programs, accountable. But Lindsay, who signed with the Gophers, doesn’t berate other skippers during practice. A tap of her stick on their shin guards, followed by a few quiet words away from the crowd, gets her message across. This also applies to her tireless efforts on and off the ice.
“She is a humble leader who is loved and respected by our entire team,” said Minnetonka coach Tracy Cassano.
Lindsay leads the Skippers with 23 goals despite missing four games to play with Team USA in the Under-18 Women’s World Championship for the second consecutive year.
She is the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year.
Current Eden Prairie girls’ hockey coach, Steve Persian, directed Breck’s program during part of Lindsay’s time with the Mustangs. She starred at Golden Valley school from seventh grade through her sophomore season. Facing Lindsay this season only impressed Persian more. He praised her consistently great performance, which comes from hard work and her competitive focus.
Lindsay won three consecutive Class 1A titles in Breck, two under Persian and all three with older sister Sadie. Like Ava, Sadie also wrote the family creed on a sticky note and taped it to her mirror.
“It applies to school, friendships, and family, not just hockey,” says Sadie, a sophomore on the Gophers women’s hockey team. Her grandfather, Bill Lindsay, a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and later a leading heart surgeon at the University of Minnesota, lived those words daily and begged son J. to do the same. The message also had to do with Ava and Sadie.
The sisters, two of Lindsay’s six siblings, spent many hours on the backyard pond battling through 1-on-1 “tournament” games. First player to win with five goals. Sadie joked that she was “easier” on her younger sister and biggest rival. But even then, Ava developed a pattern that current teammates would recognize.
“She always held me to my best standard,” Sadie said. “She was wise beyond her years.”
Lindsay brought the same intangibles to her Team USA experiences. Although her team only achieved a bronze medal in the Women’s Under-18 World Championship after winning silver a year ago, Lindsay emerged as the emotional leader.
“It was my second year on that team, so I tried to set a good example for the younger girls,” said Lindsay. “I tried to keep it light and fun and remind everyone that we had a great experience.”
Don’t confuse her perspective with acceptance. She is a winner and will do whatever is asked to help her team achieve its goal. Cassano points out that Lindsay makes the most shots, but also makes the most passes. Lindsay enters the state tournament this week and has career numbers of 98 goals and 139 assists. She lets her sharp hockey sense guide her decisions.
“Sometimes I hear, ‘You need to shoot the puck more,'” Lindsay said. “And yes, I may have an open shot, but my teammate may have an even better shot. We have a lot of good players, but I want to make them better.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/high-school-girls-hockey-metro-player-of-the-year-star-tribune-ava-lindsay-minnetonka/600253063/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Florence Pugh’s Pink and Silver Sequin Mini Dress After BAFTA Party – Hollywood Life
- Microsoft willing to address concerns to save $69 billion deal
- Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria raise new concerns about safety of Istanbul buildingsExBulletin
- Asian markets mixed as investors digest private inquiries into factory activity
- Track & Field completes first day at Sun Belt Indoor Championships
- Activists call for a freeze on energy costs for UK households.
- Launch of UPI integration in India and PayNow in Singapore
- Fake fur, hot water bottles at the new Burberry show in London
- Jokowi inspects progress of Ciliwung River normalization amid heavy rain
- A new earthquake hits Turkey and Syria. 3 dead and hundreds injured
- Lahore High Court grants protection bond to former Pakistani PM Imran Khan
- Episode 6 of ‘The Last of Us’ recreated Joel and Ellie’s confrontation scene