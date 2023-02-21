Introducing the Girls Hockey Metro Player of the Year: Ava Lindsay of Minnetonka

Minnetonka’s standout hockey forward Ava Lindsay starts her day with words to live by, passed down from her father and his father.

Do something right or do nothing at all.

Written on a sticky note attached to her mirror, those words set Lindsay’s intentions every day. She is the centerpiece of Minnetonka, the No. 1 team in Class 2A and the top seed for this week’s state tournament. The Skippers’ mission is clear: go back to the title game and win after finishing second last season.

Getting the job done won’t be easy, and Lindsay isn’t afraid to hold her talented teammates, eight of whom are dedicated to Division I college programs, accountable. But Lindsay, who signed with the Gophers, doesn’t berate other skippers during practice. A tap of her stick on their shin guards, followed by a few quiet words away from the crowd, gets her message across. This also applies to her tireless efforts on and off the ice.

“She is a humble leader who is loved and respected by our entire team,” said Minnetonka coach Tracy Cassano.

Lindsay leads the Skippers with 23 goals despite missing four games to play with Team USA in the Under-18 Women’s World Championship for the second consecutive year.

She is the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year.

Current Eden Prairie girls’ hockey coach, Steve Persian, directed Breck’s program during part of Lindsay’s time with the Mustangs. She starred at Golden Valley school from seventh grade through her sophomore season. Facing Lindsay this season only impressed Persian more. He praised her consistently great performance, which comes from hard work and her competitive focus.

Lindsay won three consecutive Class 1A titles in Breck, two under Persian and all three with older sister Sadie. Like Ava, Sadie also wrote the family creed on a sticky note and taped it to her mirror.

“It applies to school, friendships, and family, not just hockey,” says Sadie, a sophomore on the Gophers women’s hockey team. Her grandfather, Bill Lindsay, a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and later a leading heart surgeon at the University of Minnesota, lived those words daily and begged son J. to do the same. The message also had to do with Ava and Sadie.

The sisters, two of Lindsay’s six siblings, spent many hours on the backyard pond battling through 1-on-1 “tournament” games. First player to win with five goals. Sadie joked that she was “easier” on her younger sister and biggest rival. But even then, Ava developed a pattern that current teammates would recognize.

“She always held me to my best standard,” Sadie said. “She was wise beyond her years.”

Lindsay brought the same intangibles to her Team USA experiences. Although her team only achieved a bronze medal in the Women’s Under-18 World Championship after winning silver a year ago, Lindsay emerged as the emotional leader.

“It was my second year on that team, so I tried to set a good example for the younger girls,” said Lindsay. “I tried to keep it light and fun and remind everyone that we had a great experience.”

Don’t confuse her perspective with acceptance. She is a winner and will do whatever is asked to help her team achieve its goal. Cassano points out that Lindsay makes the most shots, but also makes the most passes. Lindsay enters the state tournament this week and has career numbers of 98 goals and 139 assists. She lets her sharp hockey sense guide her decisions.

“Sometimes I hear, ‘You need to shoot the puck more,'” Lindsay said. “And yes, I may have an open shot, but my teammate may have an even better shot. We have a lot of good players, but I want to make them better.”