Table tennis and fun on the rest day of the WR Chess Masters 2023





Andrey Esipenko wins the first-ever WR Chess Table Tennis tournament The mood of the players at a tournament is a reflection of the atmosphere the organizers want to create. Have a look at these photos: The joy… | Photo: Lennart Ootes …be on your guard | Photo: Lennart Ootes The ever so colorful Levon! | Photo: Lennart Ootes When was the last time you saw such chess players? The WR Chess Masters 2023 is a super tournament and this is its first edition. As an organizer you need to think seriously about what kind of atmosphere you want to create when you use your resources and bring all the top players under one roof. For Wadim Rosenstein, the main organizer of the WR Chess Masters 2023, the goal seems pretty clear. He wants to create an atmosphere in which the chess players enjoy each other and where he enjoys the players! On February 20, 2023 – the rest day of the WR Chess Masters 2023 – the organizers decided to hold the mini table tennis tournament. 7 of the 10 players took part (Aronian, Nepo and So were missing) and next to them were Dana Reizniece-Ozola (FIDE General Director), Boris Gelfand and Wadim Rosenstein. The tables were half the size of the normal TT tables, but the players were completely absorbed in the game. | Photo: Lennart Ootes Joining in was the current manager of the famous table tennis club Borussia Düsseldorf Andreas Preu. He is also several times former national champion of Germany. He taught the players some basic rules and strategies of the game. | Photo: Lennart Ootes Andreas Preu made it abundantly clear to everyone which sport he loves the most | Photo: Sagar Shah The two Indians at the tournament had a great time! | Photo: Sagar Shah The most amazing thing about Dana Reizniece-Ozola is that she is totally involved and engrossed in everything she does! | Photo: Lennart Ootes Always super focused – D.Gukesh | Photo: Lennart Ootes Anish Giri always plays to win! | Photo: Lennart Ootes Guess Nodirbek’s Playing Style in Table Tennis? Attack of course! | Photo: Lennart Ootes The brains behind the entire WR Chess Masters – Wadim Rosenstein | Photo: Lennart Ootes The man who won all 9 matches he played – Andrey Esipenko | Photo: Lennart Ootes The last cross table The winners of the tournament – 1st Esipenko, 2nd Gelfand, 3rd Duda | Photo: Lennart Ootes Andrey Esipenko took home this beautiful trophy! | Photo: Lennart Ootes When to combine chess and table tennis! | Photo: Lennart Ootes A nice final image! | Photo: Lennart Ootes Some videos from the table tennis tournament Anish Giri vs D. Gukesh – a nail biting finish The standings of WR Chess Masters 2023 after 4 rounds and before the rest day. With 5 games left, there’s plenty to play for! The master photographer in action – Lennart Ootes edits his photos! Gukesh’s father Rajinikanth and Vincent Keymer’s mother Heike along with ChessBase co-founder Frederic Friedel Look at Pragg! Clash of generations! I had my layover at Istanbul airport when traveling from Mumbai to Dusseldorf Istanbul is very famous for its variety of foods on offer! Absolutely stunning is the 0 Zero Point art gallery at Istanbul Airport by the artist Deniz Sad All artworks are made from recycled material! When I reached the hotel, Natalia Popova and Anastasia Sorokina were there for a warm welcome I reached Düsseldorf on the rest day. This video gives you a small room + tour! Please enable JavaScript for the comments powered by Disqus.

