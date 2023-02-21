Summary of Monday’s first spring football practice









Football

2/20/2023 8:24:00 PM

By Bret Strelow | App State Athletics BOONE, NC A sideline filled with a mix of returners and newcomers, including defensemen and defensive coaches alike, broke into a familiar chorus after back-to-back takeaways. “Jack Boyz! Jack Boyz!” An eventful off-season marked by newcomers to App State’s football program gave way to official work on the field with spring training starting Monday on a rainy late afternoon at Kidd Brewer Stadium. “I think it was good for our souls, both the coaches and the players, to get out here and practice again,” says fourth-year head coach Shawn Clark said. “A lot of good things are happening, starting in the weight room this offseason.” Clark’s staff includes several assistants in six positions, including Frank Ponce back at App State as Offensive Coordinator and Scot Sloan returned to Boone as coordinator of a defense that has new coaches in charge of the line, inside linebackers, outside linebackers and safeties. Matt Greenhalgh who has returned to Boone as Director of Athletic Performance for Football, has already worked enthusiastically and productively with a 98-man spring roster, including 19 newcomers who either transferred to college or enrolled early as December signatories. That work will be applied from this week to organized football activities that will run until the end of March. “Matt has done a phenomenal job and we are much further ahead than in the past,” said Clark. “Our coaches are coaching their tails, and that’s what I was looking for. They fly around and coaches demand the best from the players.” Among the defensive highlights were interceptions on back-to-back plays from an outside linebacker Brodrick Gooch who broke on a ball near the touchline, and strong safety Nick Ross who reeled in a deep pitch. Richmond transfer Tirek Funderburk impressed both defensive and offensive players with his positioning on a break from his cornerback spot, and Deshawn McKnight reached the backfield for a possible dismissal immediately after forcing a fumble from his spot on the inside line. Sloan emphasized the need to improve in some areas, such as scoop-and-score fundamentals, while putting the ball on the turf and giving it away through the air were counted as areas to clean up before attack. The offensive line was praised for its blocking, with less experienced tackles such as Jayden Ramsey And Mark Samuel getting more reps after the departure of stalwarts like Cooper Hodges And Anderson Hardy . With returners Ryan Burger And Brady McBride is joined by a newcomer Joey Aguilar by mostly fielding the 11-on-11 reps at quarterback, they showed their athleticism when they failed to hand the ball to a deep stable of backs. Navy transfer Michael Haywood used his 5-foot-8, 190-pound frame to find a crease and abort an explosive run. Given some number changes, it will take some time to get used to seeing a white jersey running back in No. 7 ( Anderson Castle ) meet in the hole with another black jersey linebacker also in No. 7 ( Andrew Parker who switched to departed linebacker Trey Cobbs single digit). “We threw a lot at them for Day 1, and that’s what we wanted to do to see how well they held it,” said Clark. “Overall I thought we had a good day. There was a lot of energy here and the guys were just flying around.”

