Irish goalkeeper Mary Waldron catches the attention of cricket fans; wears unique helmet vs India





Mark Waldron’s unique helmet caught the attention of cricket fans |Courtesy-screengrab ESSENTIALS Mark Waldron’s helmet caught the attention of cricket fans

Waldron is one of the oldest players in the 2023 T20 World Cup

India plays against Ireland in a crucial match The ongoing India-Ireland T20 Women’s World Cup at St. George Stadium in Gqerba, Irish wicket-keeper Mary Waldron caught the attention of cricket fans because of her unique helmet. After India won the toss and chose to bat first, many fans took to social media, amazed by Waldron’s helmet. The head protection used by Waldron is similar to a rugby helmet. Unlike normal helmets, Waldron’s kit has no direct protection above her head, but has additional grilles near her eyes, ensuring safety from serious injury. See comments Women’s cricket puts a new spin on traditional helmets. Ireland keeper Mary Waldron keeps things trendy t.co/EEoTsCurb — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023 Waldron is one of the oldest players in the tournament, at 38 years old. In 2010, Waldron made her ODI and T20I debut in Ireland. She has since played for them in 53 ODIs and 67 T20Is. Waldron is the most capped player in Irish history. Speaking of the helmet, this isn’t the first time she’s worn it. Waldron had caught the world’s attention by wearing the same helmet in a T20I series against Pakistan in November last year. In today’s game, India won the coin toss and elected to bat first. A stunning knock of 87 by Smriti Mandhana helped the Women in Blue achieve a score of 143 on the board. Aside from Mandhana’s brilliance, the other batters struggled to get going on a slow and sluggish pitch. This is a must-win clash for India, having lost to England in their previous game. A win will all but seal India’s place in the semi-finals. However, a loss puts India in great danger of being eliminated. The Harmanpreet-led team had won their first two games against Pakistan and the West Indies respectively. India are likely to finish second in the group and face double defending champions Australia in the semi-finals. The Meg Lanning-led team defeated India in the finals of both the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

