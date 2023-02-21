Western Michigan enters the top 5 of the latest Power 10 men’s hockey rankings

The regular season of men’s college hockey is coming up. Another two weeks of upsets and sweeps led to some shuffling in the top five of the latest Power 10 rankings.

As a reminder, these are my rankings only and I base them on a combination of the PairWise, the strength of the schedule, recent results and trends that have emerged over the course of the season. New rankings come out every other week until the men’s hockey tournament in March.

Here’s this week’s Power 10 (previous rankings in parentheses):

1.Minnesota (1): Coming off a big sweep of Penn State, the Golden Gophers (23-8-1, 17-4-1 Big Ten) roll to a 7-2 win before coming back to take Game 2 in overtime, 3-2. The weekend before, they defeated Wisconsin 4-1 before falling short in the rematch to lose 3-1. It’s easy to forget that losses will happen, and Minnesota bounced back just fine this weekend. Logan Cooley, Jimmy Snuggerud and Matthew Knies are a three-man monster that few if any teams in college hockey can currently match. Cooley (44) and Snuggerud (43) are both in the top five in the country in points, and Knies is tied for second in goals (20). They close out the regular season this weekend against Ohio State.

MINNESOTA.

MAGIC. BREAK OUT THOSE BROOMS! pic.twitter.com/gStBroLf4h Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) February 19, 2023

LATEST RANKING: Click or tap here for the latest USCHO poll

2. Quinnipiac (2): The Bobcats (26-3-3, 18-2-0 ECAC) are on an eight-game winning streak and have taken care of Clarkson, Brown, Yale and St. Lawrence over the past two weeks. In those four games, they scored five goals in three consecutive plays and two shutouts as part of an 18–3 scoreline tie. Colin Graf has moved into second place nationally in scoring with 47 points after recording 11 during his six-game point streak, and Yaniv Perets leads the country in shutouts (eight) and goals-against average (1.59). They try to hold on against Union and RPI to finish the regular season.

3.Denver (4): The Pioneers’ five-game winning streak (24-8-0, 15-5-0 NCHC) came to an end with a back-and-forth 6-5 loss at pesky Minnesota Duluth, the last time he was out was to split the series after sweeping North Dakota. DU has scored at least four goals in five in a row, including four in a row with at least five goals. Massimo Rizzo (40p) and Carter Mazur (20g) continue to follow the Pios. They have a big battle with Western Michigan this weekend before closing out the regular season with a series against Colorado College.

4. Michigan (5): The Wolverines (20-10-2, 12-9-1 Big Ten) won at Michigan State two weekends ago, including a dramatic 4-3 win at Little Caesars Arena where Luke Hughes won with less than a second left in the Duel in the D. But they followed it up with an 0-1-1 weekend against Ohio State, tying Game 1 (and losing the shootout) before falling out 4-2 in Cleveland. Adam Fantilli continues his insane scoring pace with his NCAA-leading 49 points as Hughes continues to come alive in the second half. They have one more test with Notre Dame on tap to wrap up the regular season.

FROZEN FOUR: Click or tap here for everything you need to know about the 2023 Frozen Four for men

5. West Michigan (7): The Broncos (21-10-1, 13-6-1 NCHC) are winners of four in a row, taking care of Minnesota Duluth along the way before returning home to sweep Colorado College. They’re standing 11-1-0 since the holiday break and Jason Polin’s NCAA-leading 26 goals look unassailable if he keeps up the pace he’s been doing. Ryan McAllister (41 points) is also still having a great freshman season. WMU has a huge NCHC series with Denver this weekend before the regular season wraps up in Miami, Ohio.

6. University of Boston (3):The Terriers (20-10-0, 14-6-0 HEA) have lost four in a row. They dropped Beanpot semifinals to eventual champion Northeastern and lost the consolation to Boston College before being defeated by Merrimack over the weekend. Matt Brown (40 points) and Lane Hutson (38 points) continue to boil, but Drew Commesso has had a bit of a slump in the net, as have most of the depth scores firing on all cylinders going into the Beanpot. BU has a potentially exciting road trip to Vermont this weekend to get back on track before a home-and-home with Providence wraps up the regular season.

7. St. Cloud State (6):The Huskies (18-9-3, 10-7-3 NCHC) are also winless in six straight games after sweeping at the hands of UMD, two ties against Miami, and a loss and a tie against North Dakota. Special teams have been a huge concern as they have allowed 10 power play goals in the six games. When Jaxson Castor and Dominic Basse have struggled in goal, the offense hasn’t kept pace, and the offense has seemingly dried up when those two were on. There are two series of Omaha and Duluth coming up.

SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for the latest Division I men’s hockey scores

8. State of Ohio (8): The Buckeyes (18-11-3, 11-9-2 Big Ten) are 1-1-2 the past two weekends with a loss and a tie at Notre Dame to tie and win against Michigan. Against UM, OSU rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie the game and eventual victory in Game 1. On a large outdoor stage at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, the Buckeyes’ top producers Jake Wise and Stephen Halliday came through, making there was little doubt about it. in the 4-2 win, while Jakub Dobes was huge with 35 saves. It doesn’t get any easier as they face Minnesota this weekend to close out the regular season.

9.Harvard (NR): The Crimson (19-6-2, 16-4-0 ECAC) are technically undefeated (4-0-1) in five consecutive games, though the 2-2 tie and shootout loss to Northeastern in the Beanpot Championship certainly hurt do. They took care of BC in the semifinals with a 4-3 win in overtime with 1.5 seconds left where they dominated most of regulation before a late push from the Eagles. Outside of the Beanpot, they’ve rolled through Dartmouth, Union, and RPI. Matthew Coronato, Sean Farrell and Alex Laferriere also continue to perform. They close out the regular season this weekend at St. Lawrence and Clarkson.

10. Penn state (9): The Nittany Lions (19-12-1, 9-12-1 Big Ten) come home from a sweep at the hands of the Gophers. They had a 2-1 lead with 41.2 seconds left in Game 2 before Knies equalized it to win in OT. They have lost three in a row as part of a brutal 2-8-1 stretch since the calendar flipped to 2023. They have a chance to get back on track this weekend against sub-.500 Wisconsin in the regular season finale.

BEANS JAR: Click or tap here for everything you need to know about the 2023 men’s tournament

Dropped out: Cornell (10)

The Big Red has lost two in a row as part of a three match winless streak. They leveled Colgate before dropping the extra point in the shootout, struggled with the penalty kill in a loss to Clarkson at home, and conceded a late goal in a 1–0 home loss to SLU. Ian Shane has a .825 save percentage over the course of the three games. They’re negotiating with Brown and Yale this weekend.