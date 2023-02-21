Knocked Down the Huskies – Stanford University Athletics





SEATTLE No. 24 Stanford earned the best regular-season team score since 2016, topping No. 26 Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena on Monday with 197,075-196,625. No. 24 Stanford earned the best regular-season team score since 2016, topping No. 26 Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena on Monday with 197,075-196,625. sophomore Brenna Neault won the all-around with a career-best score of 39.650, two-and-a-half-tenths better than her previous collegiate best, as well as the beam title with a career-high score of 9.950. freshman Anne Roberts won her fourth vault title of the season, while a senior Chloe Widner earned the meet’s highest score on bars with a career-best grade of 9.975. During the game, the Cardinal saw seven routines that match or set college best efforts en route to his first 197,000 or better score of the season. The Cardinal started the game with its best bar rotation since the 2016 season and the team’s best single event score in the 2023 campaign. Stanford’s team score of 49.525 was led by Widner’s title-winning 9.975 and career best scores of respectively 9,950 and 9,900 from Neault and Roberts. freshman Clare Dean and sophomores Ira Alekseeva each added scores of 9,825. Stanford then followed with his best vault rotation of the year, scoring 49.175. Roberts’ 9,900 led the way, followed by season records of 9,875 and 9,850 from Widner and Neault. Rounding out the Cardinal’s scoring attempts was a 9.775 from senior Madison Brunette and a 9,725 from freshmen Taralyn Nguyen . On floor, the Cardinal saw his top scores from Neault (career best match) and Roberts, who each scored a 9.900. Neault’s huge routine came after an unusual misstep by Brunette and turned Stanford’s floor rotation back in the right direction. Nguyen tied for her career best score with a 9.875, and Dean got her second 9.825 score of the day in first place. sophomore Katja Sander anchored the rotation with a 9.725. Stanford finished the game on beam, culminating in Neault’s career-best 9.950. Alexeeva and Dean had the team’s second best scores, both with 9.825, while Widner and Roberts scored 9.775 and 9.750 respectively. The Cardinal will return to the friendly confines of Maples Pavilion on Friday, February 24, to meet with the Oregon State Beavers. The meeting celebrates and will celebrate Stanford’s senior class Jade Crobok , Isabela Onyshko , Addie Stone Figure and Widner’s careers in a cardinal’s leotard. The action starts at 7 p.m

