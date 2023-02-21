Sports
Cricket pundits blast relaxed reaction from Usman Khawaja to Australian Test collapse against India
Cricket experts blast Usman Khawaja’s relaxed response to horrific batsman collapse during Delhi disaster: ‘They’re laughing at us now’
- Usman Khawaja under fire for relaxed attitude
- Khawaja explained loss as ‘it’s just how it goes’
- Opening remarks were criticized by fans and pundits
Usman Khawaja has been criticized for comments he made after the Aussies lost 0-2 on Sunday following India’s six-wicket victory in Delhi.
Australia’s defeat saw India retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for a fourth consecutive year and ensure they remain undefeated in Delhi, where they last lost in 1987.
During the shock morning session on day three, the Aussies lost nine wickets for just 52 runs.
Australia’s attempts to beat Indian spinners backfired spectacularly with Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw and Captain Pat Cummins all being rebuffed while trying to play the same shot.
Discussing the nightmare performance on SEN radio on Sunday, Khawaja simply said it was the way the biscuit crumbled in cricket.
‘Sometimes that’s just how it goes. We were just too skilled, unfortunately we didn’t execute well enough today. We performed quite well in the first innings, we just couldn’t do it the whole game,” he said.
“There will always be outside noise, but at the end of the day, we are here to win cricket matches for Australia.
“You have to choose your poison somehow. You can get out by blocking or you can get out by doing shots we practiced. That’s just the way it goes.
“If you look short-sighted, that sucks, but we’ve still played a lot of good cricket over a long period of time.”
“They’re going to have to come up with something better than ‘it’s just the way it is’,” Whateley said.
“I don’t know if that reads the room,” Collins said.
They’re laughing at us now.
“That bit about ‘There will be noise from outside’.” I don’t know if that reads the room particularly well from Usman. I recognize that he is one of the most mature cricketers in the world right now and he is entitled to his opinion and it should be respected, but outside noise will come from everywhere and it would be a mistake to ignore it.
“Even that line about picking poison. What’s the premise that they’re going to be outmatched by Ashwin and Jadeja and they just have to choose the way they’re going to come out?
“I don’t know if that’s the right starting point at this level when you’re number 1 in the world. It feels like there’s a mentality problem here besides the gap here on these surfaces.”
Cricket fans didn’t take long to respond to Usman’s comments either.
“Yeah, they all think they’re pretty good. Just ask them. Believe in their own press. No fight, no respect,” said one Twitter user.
“I was too busy giving myself nicknames, like the people’s champion. I thought Constanza was the only one who did that sort of thing,’ said another.
“This is the culture that the players have now created. The chosen coach is just a snowflake, yes man, the real responsibility for the players is gone,” a third commented.
Other social media users believed that Khawaja had been targeted unfairly.
‘Why are you after Khawaja? He’s the only one fighting,” said one fan.
“He’s an easy person, so stop persecuting him, it’s who he is. He’s not a captain or even a vice-captain. Remember, India hasn’t lost a test match in India for over a decade,” another replied.
